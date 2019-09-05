Polk County can expect improvements to highways and bridges over the next five years after the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program on July 10.
Eleven Polk County highways and bridges are included in the STIP, including a Springfield Avenue project and three Mo. 13 projects.
Planned projects
Polk County projects listed under MoDOT’s five-year highway and bridge construction schedule include the following:
- North Dry Sac River/Mo. 64: Bridge rehabilitation over North Dry Sac River, 2 miles south of Brighton and on Mo. 64 over Lindley Creek, 6 miles south of Pittsburg. Project is slated to begin this summer.
- Mo. 32: Pavement resurfacing from Mo. 32 to Mo. 215 south intersection to begin this fall.
- Rt. WW: Pavement resurfacing from 0.1 mile south of 565th Road in Polk County to Rt. WW in Greene County. Construction to begin 2020.
- Mo. 13: Pavement resurfacing from Mo. 13 to Rt. D in Bolivar. Construction to begin 2022.
- Barren Creek Bridge: Bridge replacement 1.3 miles south of Fair Play. Construction to begin 2021.
- Mo. 13 bridge: Bridge preventive maintenance over Mo. 13 in Bolivar. Construction to begin 2021.
- Springfield Ave./Mo. 32: Pavement resurfacing on Springfield Avenue from Mo. 32, Broadway Street, to Mo. 13 in Bolivar. Construction to begin in 2022.
- Mo. 32/Rt. WW: Pavement resurfacing and adding centerline rumblestripe from Mo. 32 to Rt. WW. Construction to begin summer 2020.
- Pleasant Hope Main and Cowden streets: Upgrading pedestrian facilities to comply with the ADA Transition Plan on Main Street from Cowden to Adams in Pleasant Hope. Construction to begin 2021.
- Ingalls Creek/Brush Creek/Pratter Branch: Culvert rehabilitation over Ingalls Creek 0.2 mile south of Rt. AC, on Rt. J over Brush Creek 0.8 mile north of Mo. 32, and on Rt. Z over Pratter Branch 0.2 mile west of Rock Prairie. Construction to begin 2021.
- Mo. 13/Rt. H: Pavement resurfacing from Mo. 13 to Rt. H. Construction to begin summer 2020.
Project delivery
The STIP’s highway and construction schedule includes 1,872 new projects that invest in 1,014 lane-miles of interstate pavements, 1,346 miles of major route pavements, 2,652 miles of minor route pavements and 213 bridges.
Like the majority of others outlined in the STIP, Polk County projects fall under the Taking Care of System funding category.
Missouri has the country’s seventh largest state highway system with 33,859 miles of roadways and 10,385 bridges, but ranks 48th nationally in revenue per mile, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release.
The STIP details an annual construction program that averages $924 million per year for the five-year period, “but it is insufficient to meet the state’s unfunded high-priority transportation needs that are estimated by MoDOT at an additional $825 million per year,” the release said.
According to the release, the STIP includes funding for the Focus on Bridges program initiated by Gov. Mike Parson and funded by the Missouri General Assembly approved budget with a one-time $50 million injection of general revenues for the rehabilitation and/or reconstruction of 45 bridges.
The release said the money that was previously dedicated to those bridge projects will be freed up for additional improvements to the state system of roads and bridges.
The STIP was developed assuming federal funding levels are consistent with the FAST Act, which expires in September 2020, the release said.
According to the release, a forecast assuming a reduced level of federal funding consistent with Highway Trust Fund revenues was also prepared for the STIP. MoDOT and planning partners worked together to identify specific projects that would be delayed should funding be reduced.
“The STIP represents our commitment to Missourians of the projects that will be developed and delivered over the next five years,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said in the release. “However, this STIP recognizes the serious consequences to our plans if policy makers in Washington are unable to fix the Highway Trust Fund.”
The consequences were in high consideration as they planned ahead.
“In Missouri, that puts $613 million of projects including 5,423 lane-miles of roadway improvements and 55 bridge projects in jeopardy in fiscal years 2021 and 2022,” McKenna said. “We have worked with our planning partners to determine these at-risk projects and offer a qualified commitment of project delivery.”
The 2020-2024 STIP lists transportation projects for fiscal years 2020 through 2024 (July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2024). The complete schedule may be found on the MoDOT website at modot.org.
