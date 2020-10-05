FSB now LimeBank

Farmers State Bank is about to have a new name.
According to an FSB news release, the bank, which is more than 110 years old, applied with the Missouri Division of Finance to legally change its name to LimeBank.
The bank is owned by Stark Bancshares Inc., the release stated.
According to the release, the bank will rebrand in November and approval is anticipated to be granted Monday, Nov. 9.
“Let me assure our customers that this is a name change only,” bank president Thane Kifer said in the release. “We have the same ownership, the same management and employees.” According to the release, customers should continue to use their Farmers State Bank checks, deposit slips, debit cards and online banking services. Loan and deposit accounts will also remain the same.
“It will be business as usual for our customers,” Kifer said in the release.
Business as usual for customers started with the bank’s founding in Schell City in 1910. According to previous BH-FP coverage, it was purchased by the late Bolivar banking legend Joe Rayl in 1996.
The following year, Rayl expanded FSB to include a Bolivar location at 114 E. Jackson St. on the south side of the square.
In 1999, a second Bolivar location was added with the completion of the Rayl Financial Center at 1630 S. Killingsworth Ave. Six years later, the downtown Bolivar branch was relocated to its current location at 111 W. Jackson St.
During those years, the bank added two additional branches in Galmey and Pittsburg.
According to the release, customers should expect to see the new LimeBank brand revealed as signage and other bank branded materials are changed out.
The new name isn’t traditional, Brandon Fabris, chairman of the bank’s board of directors, said in the release.
“We do not plan to be the traditional ‘status quo’ bank in the future,” Fabris said in the release. “LimeBank was selected because it is unique and different, which is what we plan to be.”
Fabris said the bank plans to debut a new website, with better online banking and bill pay features, and a new smartphone app.
“We are excited about these new services and what that means for our customers, and this is just the beginning,” he said in the release.
The bank has around $75 million in assets, the release stated, and Fabris said the goal is to position it for even more growth.
“We’ve been serving our customers for over 110 years, and we plan to be here for another 100 years,” he said in the release.
