Local kids and parents took full advantage of unseasonably warm weather Monday, Feb. 3, at Bolivar’s Dunnegan Memorial Park, knowing winter could be loom,ing around the corner. Pictured here, Jesse Vittetoe has a blast enjoying a springlike day, not worrying one bit about winter weather that may come later in the week.
