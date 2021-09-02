Gaining experience

Bolivar High School football was handed its first loss of the season on Friday, Aug. 27, losing to Rolla 36-20.
The Liberators’ next test is 0-1 Class 5 Parkview on Friday, Sept. 3, at Southwest Baptist University’s Plaster Stadium.
Parkview’s first-round loss came at the hands of Waynesville High School on Friday.
The Vikings finished 0-6 last year, including a 42-7 loss to Bolivar.
The Liberators ended 7-3 last year, the team’s first season in the Ozark Conference.
Week 1
Despite Rolla’s Bulldogs taking the lead in the first quarter and ending in the lead, Bolivar’s Liberators “gained valuable experience” at Friday night’s game, coach Glen Johnson said.
Seeing their strengths and weaknesses, Johnson said the Liberators will “focus on improving our effort in practice.”
With this team, he added, he expects “a huge improvement” going into this week.
Against Rolla, “Brant Meredith showed a lot of grit in his debut at quarterback,” Johnson said. This week, he’s expected to “build on this game,” the coach added.
Another key player, Kahl Berry, had his “first start at middle linebacker” and leading tackler, Johnson said. He said he was impressed by Berry’s plays in these roles.
Trenton Patke, Johnson said, “stood out on special teams punting and tackling,” as well as Colin Ames.
Ames had just come from scoring a goal at a 5-0 win soccer game against New Covenant Academy, and then he turned around and kicked three touchbacks against Rolla.
Johnson said the returning starters came to the game, “played a lot and provided stability for our team.”
Those starters include Kaden Degraffenreid, Simon Nelson, Blake Goodman, James Miller, Elijah Roberts and EJ Ingram.
Johnson said in order to reach an outcome similar to last year — where the team beat Parkview 42-7 — “we will have to play well this week.”
The OC
The Liberators joined fellow Ozark Conference members Kickapoo, Parkview and Hillcrest in losses for the first week of the season.
Kickapoo, a team Bolivar will face in week 8, fumbled to Camdenton 22-14, a team the Liberators will play in a homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 24.
Parkview fell 49-28 to Waynesville in week 1. Bolivar faces Waynesville on Friday, Oct. 1.
Hillcrest lost to Lebanon 56-6. Bolivar plays Lebanon on Friday, Sept. 10, and Hillcrest on Friday, Oct. 8.
Glendale’s game against West Plains, which was scheduled for Friday, Aug. 27, was canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.