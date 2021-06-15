Galen Ashley Wilbur of Bolivar was born in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Gilbert and Edythe Wilbur. He went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the age of 82.
Galen graduated in the class of 1957 from Gillett Grove High School in Clay County, Iowa. He was united in marriage to Donna Fitchett on June 11, 1961, and to this union two daughters, Marcia and Julie, were born.
Galen was employed by the USDA as a meat inspector from 1963 to his retirement in 1999. Galen loved to spend time tending to his garden, fishing or just being outdoors. He was a self-made carpenter who had built several of the family's homes and he enjoyed tinkering with many other construction projects.
Galen is survived by his wife of 60 years, Donna, of the home; two children, Marcia (Rod) Dencklau of Fort Dodge, Iowa, and Julie Laird and Jeff Welch of Bolivar; two grandchildren, Corey Laird and wife Heather of Boise, Idaho, and Ashley Dencklau of Fort Dodge, Iowa; two great-grandsons, Caden and Taylor Laird of Boise, Idaho; and three sisters, Beverly Perrigo of Trusdale, Iowa, Karen Cross of Spencer, Iowa, and Myrna Bouska and husband Edwin of Laurens, Iowa.
Galen was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Leo and Norman Wilbur, and sisters Eva Knudtson and Bernadine Mead.
A graveside service was Monday, June 14, at Greenlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
