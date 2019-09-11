Justin Gantt took over the lead in the Saturday, Sept. 7, Charger Division feature at the Historic Bolivar Speedway, holding on for the win, according to a speedway news release.
Marshall Riekhoff, who’d triumphed over Gantt in the heat race, started from the pole in the feature, leading nine laps before slicing a tire on lap 10, the release stated.
Six divers hit the tracks for the Street Stocks heat race. According to the release, Justin Blake took the win, holding off Stacy Hall. Trevor Icenhower finished third. David Jennings was fourth. Ronnie Taylor finished fifth, and Mollie Bunkers finished sixth. In the feature race, Icenhower started on the pole. Blake was able to move up from second in a few laps to battle for first, while Hall stayed in the mix, making a run for second several times. Blake was able to hold both off to take the win.
Brian Lewis took the win in the modified heat race and feature Saturday. In both races, Chris Albright took second and Ron McClellan finished third, the release stated.
After the Big 10 heat race, Jimmy Fohn took over for driver Basil Minor, who was dealing with a leg injury. It proved to be a smart decision, with the substitute driver taking the feature win, according to the release.
Minor had finished second to Blake in the heat race, the release stated. Fohn started on the pole in the feature with Blake second.
The speedway’s next race is Saturday, Sept. 21. Pit gates open at 3 p.m. Tier parking and grandstand gates open at 4 p.m. Hot laps are at 5:30 p.m. and heat races are 6:30. Features start afterward. Grandstand tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for kids aged 11 to 15. Kids under 10 are free. Tier parking is $25 per car. Tailgating before the race is encouraged.
Track photographers Skip and Dawn Brooks have made a return to the track, the release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.