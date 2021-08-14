With COVID-19 and its variants on the rise, Bolivar Schools is gearing up.
On Monday, Aug. 9, the school board met in a special session to discuss the district’s return to in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year. And, as of Tuesday, Aug. 10, the R-1 district has once again enacted a mask requirement for all employees and K-12 students — with exceptions.
For students, this requirement will be “implemented over the next two weeks as activities and events begin,” the district said via a news release.
In the special board meeting summary provided to the BH-FP by superintendent Richard Asbill, he said if social distancing can be achieved, “students and staff would be extended opportunities to unmask during the day.” Those circumstances include outside activities, recess, physical education and lunchtime, which has its own guidelines.
Only those in “Early Childhood and certain Special Education student populations” will be exempt from masking, according to the release.
R-1’s focus, per the release, is on in-person learning, which means “having students in school buildings.”
That includes ensuring the safety of both students and staff.
In the meeting, Asbill said the board will reconvene Thursday, Sept. 16, to assess the previous three weeks. That assessment will include each school building reviewing and collecting data on its student and staff “absences, quarantines, positive cases or COVID-19 impacts.”
The district will also continue to monitor updates from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the guidance of the Polk County Health Center.
This plan, the summary added, “allows us to get the first three weeks of classes completed, review possible trends (or) impacts, evaluate protocols and seek additional guidance from local health care experts.”
It also allows the board to look at these factors and ask the following questions: Should we continue this? How do we continue it? Do we make exceptions?
It all goes back to the district’s focus for this upcoming school year — welcoming students to the classroom, as well as keeping them there.
Asking ‘why?’
“We believe there are some important pieces of why we are making this recommendation,” Asbill said at the school board meeting, and these pieces go for both students and staff.
For employees, “there is no emergency leave and assigned work options or provisions anymore,” meaning staff in quarantine have to use their sick leave, and there is not an abundance of substitutes, he said.
“That can really interrupt the educational flow,” he said, adding how the district’s mask requirement can help teachers and other staff avoid quarantines.
“We have always been about providing the safest teaching and learning environment possible,” Asbill said, and for now, “this allows us to do that.”
Masks, he said, will allow students and staff to return to classes, which goes back to the district’s key focus.
Asbill also mentioned how these plans are meant to benefit parents, as well. With their kids in school during normal hours, parents can go to work, stay at work and then come home at the end of the day.
When it comes to benefiting students, Asbill said the district wants school “to be as normal as possible.” That means having students go to school every day — aside from the occasional snow and ice storm.
And, while masks may not be “normal,” they help ensure a student’s school day can be, he said.
Some other reasons students need to be in school include having access to meals, attending to their “social and emotional needs” and interacting with their friends and peers, he added.
For these reasons, Asbill said, a masking requirement “is the best course of action,” for now.
Vaccinations and other considerations
At the meeting, Asbill said Bolivar Schools is “encouraging” vaccinations for those eligible, not requiring them.
“We have no plans to require that,” he added.
However, Bolivar’s Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan — updated as of Aug. 9 — mentions free local COVID-19 vaccination locations.
In the list are Polk County Health Center, Stephens Pharmacy and Walmart Pharmacy.
Then, for parents who would prefer it, online learning is an option.
If it’s through “a vendor approved by” DESE, then parents can talk with their child’s school counselors.
For social distancing, elementary and early childhood students will stay in cohorts of 50 students. Each cohort will attend lunch and recess together.
For secondary school students, there will be “several lunch periods” to ensure fewer students are in the cafeteria at a time.
Additionally, desks and tables will be positioned accordingly, ensuring safe distances between students.
Students also will only have limited access to water fountains — unless they have a water bottle — and high schoolers won’t have access to lockers, “unless specifically requested,” the plan said.
When it comes to transportation, the plan “strongly encourages families to provide personal transportation for their students.”
The first step the district requests of students and parents, though, is to utilize the provided self-screening checklist. Before students even leave the house, they and their parents are encouraged to look through this checklist.
Special session
Also during the session, the board approved employing Bolivar Elementary School teacher Cary Creach, Little Liberators Daycare worker Alysha Marshall, Bolivar Middle School paraprofessional Deana Keltner, Bolivar Intermediate School paraprofessional Andrew DeShazo, BMS custodian Denise England and communications and public relations specialist Braden Berg, according to unapproved board minutes.
Then, board members reviewed the Return to Learn and the Continuity of Services Plan. They were also “provided updates regarding Bolivar R-1 Return to Learn Guidance Document, Polk County Health Center School Guidance, staff input survey results and masking recommendation options for students and staff,” the summary said.
Closed session
The board also met in closed session on Monday, Aug. 9, for the purpose of legal matters, discussing personnel hiring, firing and disciplining or promoting employees.
According to the summary, no action required to be reported by open records law was taken during the meetings.
All board members were present for both sessions.
The next regular board meeting is set for Thursday, Aug. 19.
