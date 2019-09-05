The Ozarks Genealogical Society will host its annual fall conference, “The Uncivil Civil War,” on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6-8, at Asbury United Methodist Church, 1500 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield.
The Friday evening session will begin at 7 p.m. with author Tim Ritter, who will present “Civil War Reenacting: History, Research and Smelling Badly.”
Saturday sessions begin at 9 a.m. and include “Military Records Available at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Library” with Alan Chilton and Jeff Patrick, as well as “Accessing Military Records Using Fold3” with Stacey Franklin, Midwest Genealogical Center in Independence.
During lunch, reenactor Charlie Dischinger will present “The Common Soldier.”
At 1:15 p.m., Michael Price, Springfield-Greene County Library associate, will present “From Service Records to Regimental Papers: Tracing Your Civil War Ancestor,” and “Exemptions and Exceptions: “Why Your Ancestor Did Not Serve in the Civil War” will be led at 3 by John Dougan, Missouri State Archives.
Registration includes all sessions, lunch, door prizes and a digital syllabus. A printed syllabus is an additional $6.
Conference T-shirts are available by order at $15. Registration is $60 for all registrants. Walk-ins are welcome, but lunch will not be provided.
Lineage societies and area historical and genealogical society representatives, as well as exhibitors, such as White Elephant Table, will be present. Used books will also be for sale.
For more information or to register, visit ozarksgs.org or facebook.com/ozarksgs.
