The regular monthly meeting of the Polk County Genealogical Society will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, the organization’s facility on the southeast corner of the Bolivar square.
After a short business meeting, Julie Trout will present the program that was postponed in February due to weather. In her research, Trout has discovered that one of her husband's distant relatives may have been the victim of the "Bloody Benders" who have been touted as the "first family of serial killers." The family lived in Labette County, Kansas in the early 1870s.
Meetings are free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.