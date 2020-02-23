Bolivar’s Dan Bishop impacted countless lives and made friends everywhere from the top tiers of professional baseball to the fairways of Silo Ridge Country Club.
Bishop, a former professional baseball player, business owner and longtime Bolivar resident, died Sunday, Feb. 16. He was 81.
“I used to have lunch with him every day,” Silo Ridge course superintendent Ronny Harman said. “He was a gentle giant, and behind his gruff personality, he was dear at heart.”
Bishop, who always held a great deal of respect for course employees, was an excellent golfer, Harman said. He was listed as member No. 1 on the club’s registry.
Skill, honed through years as an athlete, shone through every time Bishop stepped up to the ball, Harman said.
“He just had that athlete’s mentality,” Harman said. “He mostly helped me with the short game. He was just so good at it.”
Bishop’s athletic mindset developed early, according to previous BH-FP coverage.
He was a 1956 graduate of Springfield’s Central High School, where he played on its baseball teams three years and on local American Legion teams.
He went on to then-Southwest Missouri State College, but left school to pursue his baseball dreams.
Bishop was a catcher in the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees farm systems from 1957 to 1962, reaching two Triple-A affiliates, Vancouver of the Pacific Coast League and Miami of the International League.
According to previous coverage, the 1959 season was his best, as he reached both Triple-A circuits and played in the All-Star Game in the Class C Northern League. He later played seven years on Springfield fastpitch softball teams.
In a 2017 interview, Bishop credited his accomplishments on the diamond to his mentors and teammates from the Ozarks.
“Ed Brammer, my American Legion coach, was a great mentor for me,” Bishop said. “He taught me the game.”
Bishop told the BH-FP that playing for Brammer was “all business.”
“I loved playing for him,” he said. “He told me early on that I was going to play professional baseball.”
Bishop was among seven players on Brammer’s American Legion team who signed pro contracts, the BH-FP previously reported.
In the pros, Bishop played in spring training games with Brooks Robinson, who went on to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame after leading the Orioles to the World Series and earning 18 All-Star appearances.
Bishop was later named to the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame’s Diamond 9 in 2017.
As the BH-FP previously reported, future Baltimore Orioles star Earl Weaver was Bishop’s manager in his first two minor league seasons.
“Earl loved the game,” Bishop said. “I played my first year of pro ball at catcher and caught 120 games. He put me in there every night.”
Later in life, Bishop worked for Chrysler as a district manager before moving to Bolivar, where he worked for Willhoit Motor Co. until he purchased the business and renamed it Dan Bishop Motors.
In 1986, he sold the business and joined Micro Magic as sales manager until retirement. The company was sold and later closed in 2004, according to previous BH-FP coverage.
Silo Ridge manager Bryan Daniels said, above golf, Bishop’s greatest love was for his family.
He was endlessly proud of his children and grandchildren, and loved talking about them and all that they’d accomplished.
“That’s when I’d really see him open up,” Daniels said.
Harman agreed. Bishop cared a great deal for his family and for the sport and all those who played it.
“He was a gentleman of the game,” he said. “He was someone who was direct and to the point, but behind all that, he was such a good guy, and I adored him.”
