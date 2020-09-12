Get connected

The Polk County Library will now offer mobile internet hotspots to cardholders.
According to a news release from the library, the T-Mobile hotspots, which allow users to connect up to 16 wifi-enabled devices to the internet, can be checked out for up to three weeks.
Hotspots will require a $5 refundable deposit upon checkout, the release stated.
The 20 devices were purchased through $14,532 in CARES Act grant funds awarded to the library by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State, according to the release.
All Polk County Library locations also offer free wifi to the public, regardless of cardholder status. Library computers are also available, as are laptops and tablets, which can be checked out for up to one hour per day for in-house use.
Study rooms are also available to the public on a first-come-first-serve basis.
The offerings are part of the library’s initiative to “help patrons through these stressful and ever-changing times,” the release stated.
Those initiatives also include eliminating overdue fine policies — something it said several libraries across the state are doing.
“To cooperate with the community’s financial needs, patrons will no longer be charged late fees for their overdue materials,” the release stated. “In conjunction with this change, new policies will require patrons to renew or return their item if it is overdue.”
Those with overdue items will not be able to check out new material or use other library services unless the item is brought back or renewed.
When an item is 42 days late, the patron will be billed for the item, the release stated.
According to the release, checkout limits on DVDs have increased to 25 per card.
Limits on high demand items will remain at seven.
“Research shows that patrons most impacted by late fees are the ones with least ability to pay,” library director Colleen Knight said in a news release.
Those patrons include children and low-income families, she said.
“The library’s primary purpose is to ensure that all people have access to our books and materials,” Knight said.
The Bolivar library also offers free notary services for mail-in ballots and other documents, the release stated.
Test proctoring services are also available to the public, but patrons must call in advance to make an appointment for these services, the release stated.
According to the library’s website, curbside services during normal hours are available at the library’s Bolivar, Humansville and Fair Play locations for those “who cannot or do not want to wear a mask.”
Masks are required for visitors 12 and older.
To take advantage of curbside service, access the online library catalog via polkcolibrary.org or the Missouri Evergreen mobile app.
Through the app or website, an item can be placed on hold, and once it becomes available, users can call the library to schedule an appointment to pick it up.
As the library has had to cut down on some physical services, including canceling all in-person programs, it’s ramped up its digital offerings, the website stated.
Several other online resources are also available, including the LearningExpress Library, which offers career, exam and study materials for high school and college students.
EBSCO Explora offers access to thousands of online articles, periodicals and databases for research projects, while TumbleBooks Library provides free e-books, quizzes, videos, puzzles, games, playlists and lesson plans for teaching kids.
Other popular library apps include Hoopla, OverDrive and Libby, which give patrons
access to e-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines and movies.
Those resources can be accessed through the library website under the online resources tab on the library resources page.
