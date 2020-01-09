For the third year in a row, Bolivar’s Open Hearts Methodist United Church will join other churches around the world to simultaneously host Night to Shine from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7.
The event — a prom night experience for people ages 14 and older with special needs — still has vacancies for volunteers, donations and participants, according to Andrew McFarlane, the event’s organizer.
He said 40 or more volunteers are still needed. In total, McFarlane said he expects around 180 volunteers to help out at the event.
“Most of them, you don’t have to be assigned to a certain team,” he said, explaining how volunteers can help. “A lot of volunteers are buddies … or they can be a floater, and that means they can be used anywhere.”
Buddies are assigned to accompany a guest at the event so the person isn’t alone for the night, he said.
McFarlane said somebody who can coordinate gifts and goodies from local businesses for gift bags for guests is still needed.
Businesses are also welcome to donate those types of items, he said.
“That’s another way that we show that the area loves and supports the special needs community,” he said.
Videographers are needed, too, McFarlane said.
“I would like to have two, if possible,” he said. “We could probably use a couple of more photographers, as well.”
Additionally, monetary donations are welcome, he said.
Night to Shine is sponsored by the United Methodist Church and the Tim Tebow Foundation, he said.
This year, 700 to 800 churches are involved all over the world for the upcoming Friday, Feb. 7 event, he said.
It’s an event that’s quickly growing, he said.
“We get a grant each year to help subsidize the cost of Night to Shine,” he said, “but every year that grant gets less and less until we’re at zero, because they’re hoping that the community will take over and help pay for it.”
Overall, McFarlane said planning for this year’s big night is “going well.”
However, he said the number of guests who have signed up so far — around 41 people — is low compared to the amount of guests who signed up around this time last year, which saw around 70 people signed up around this time.
McFarlane said he expects around 140 to sign up for the event.
A lot of guests who signed up for the event last year have not signed up yet, he said, but many new guests are on board for this year’s event.
Guests can expect a special red-carpet entrance with paparazzi, two photo booths and a karaoke area, a DJ, a catered dinner, a hair and makeup area, a prayer room and an old-fashioned shoe shining station, he said.
“The best part — at the end of the night — all of our guests will get crowned king or queen of the prom,” he said.
McFarlane said he’s worked in the special needs field of work for a long time, and he’s seen a lot of previous years’ guests out in the community.
“Their heads are down, and they just look — they don’t seem as happy,” he said. “But then when you see them in Night to Shine, they’re just turned around. They’re beaming, they’re just dancing, they’re running around, they’re just having a blast.”
The event also inspires staff, parents and guardians with the guests, he said.
“Our first year, we spoke with a lady who brought her two sons, and she was in tears,” he said. “She said, ‘I’ve never seen my boy smile.’”
At last year’s Night to Shine, Gov. Mike Parson made a special guest appearance, he said.
“We’ve got two special guests this year,” McFarlane noted, saying they’ll be a surprise for the participants to meet.
Bolivar’s event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at Bolivar Intermediate School, 1300 N. Hartford Ave.
To sign up or volunteer for this year’s Night to Shine, to make donations or to find more information, visit bolivarnightoshine.com or the event’s Facebook page.
