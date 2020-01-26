For the third year in a row, Bolivar’s Open Hearts Methodist United Church will join other churches around the world to simultaneously host Night to Shine on Friday, Feb. 7.
The event — a prom night experience for people ages 14 and older with special needs — still has vacancies for volunteers, donations and participants, according to Andrew McFarlane, the event’s organizer.
To sign up, to volunteer, to make donations or to find more information, visit bolivarnighttoshine.com or the event’s Facebook page.
Night to Shine is sponsored by the United Methodist Church and the Tim Tebow Foundation, McFarlane said.
Guests can expect a special red-carpet entrance with paparazzi, two photo booths and a karaoke area, a DJ, a catered dinner, a hair and makeup area, a prayer room and an old-fashioned shoe shining station, he said.
Bolivar’s event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at Bolivar Intermediate School, 1300 N. Hartford Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.