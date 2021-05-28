The month of May is Mental Health Awareness month. For many of us, when people ask how we’re doing, our typical response is — “I’m fine.” Yet, that isn’t the truth.
If we’re truly honest with ourselves, we are far from fine. We live with chronic anxiety. Depression casts a dark shadow that dominates our landscape. We retreat from friends and turn to numbing substances and activities to escape the pain. This path brings temporary comfort yet spirals us further toward a trap that increasingly becomes more difficult to escape.
We don’t think it will ever happen to us. Surely not. I’ve got life all together. For some of us, it comes on through tragic, catalytic events. For others, it’s a slow fade. More than likely, at one point, you’ve experienced the hopelessness of a mental illness. It’s happened to me. It may be what you’re going through right now.
Today, I would like to invite you to take a step toward health … and that is to get honest. Being honest with God and others isn’t a sign of weakness, but of health. I tell our church all the time — life isn’t a do-it yourself project. We need God and others.
Now, for some of us, there are distinct medical reasons that have caused our fade. I’m grateful for our medical community, and we shouldn’t be ashamed to get the medical help and medication we may need. Yet, for many of us, another cause has been our unhealthy response to life’s circumstances. We need to get honest about how we’ve handled life.
First, we need to get honest about our pace of life. Ecclesiastes 4:6 tells us, “Better one handful with tranquility than two handfuls with toil and chasing after the wind.” Our schedules are just too full. When that happens over a period of time, our body begins to run continuously on adrenaline. It’s like our body is constantly in a state of crisis. God never designed us to live that way.
Another area we may need to get honest about is our insecurities. We begin to feel insecure, and fear begins to well up. So, we manipulate and use anger to get what we want. We’re desperate to get control. Can I tell you … the control thing … it’s a façade. Winning the battle within means getting real with our insecurities.
We also need to get honest about our mistakes. We live in shame because of things we’ve done. And what happens … we cover it up. We hide from it. We make excuses for it. But it never really goes away. It stays with us. We put on a mirage that we just can’t keep up with. God doesn’t want us to live that way. That’s why he sent Jesus — to pay for our mistakes.
Finally, we need to get honest about our pain. How you deal with your pain will determine your future. Some of us have gone through deep pain. And you know what we do … we bury it. The problem is that it doesn’t stay buried. It comes out. Pain shows us that something is broken on the inside. Typically, we just avoid the feelings that go alongside our pain. It’s time that we’re honest about it. And when we do — the Lord meets us. Psalm 34:18 says, “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”
Today, get honest with what’s going on inside you. You were not meant to go through the struggles of life alone. Get help. Reach out to our God who loves you so much. Get involved in a local life giving church, where you can be loved and be honest. Reach out to your doctor and get the help you need. If for whatever reason, you feel that you may cause harm to yourself, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It’s time to get honest with yourself. For the next step in winning the battle within, join me next week.
Matt Bunn is the pastor of the Heights Church, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.