Ghosts and goblins, get ready

This year’s Halloween season brings with it more than the usual spooks and scares, thanks to the global new coronavirus pandemic.
In turn, the Polk County Health Center is urging caution as locals navigate the All Hallows’ Eve holiday in the time of COVID-19.
“We want everyone to enjoy fall activities, and we can do so by making adaptations to favorite traditions and starting new ones,” health center community educator and public information officer Carol Bookhout said.
Bookhout said the health center recommends finding alternative ways to celebrate Halloween this year.
For instance, she said people can decorate their homes for the holiday.
“Neighborhoods could have a Halloween decoration contest,” Bookhout said.
Carving pumpkins with members of the household or outside with neighbors is another good activity, Bookhout said. She also recommended visiting a local pumpkin patch.
“Go on a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt with family or your close circle of friends,” she said.
She also recommended having an outdoor movie night.
A post on the health center’s Facebook page called traditional trick-or-treating “a high risk activity.”
For those who feel they “must participate in trick-or-treating activities or trunk-or-treat events,” Bookhout offered several safety tips.
When handing out candy, people need to wear masks and hand out treats in individually wrapped packages while outdoors, she said.
Bookhout said it’s important to wash hands before handing out treats.
“Avoid using a bowl of candy for children to reach in and grab their choices,” she said.
In a social media post, the health center also said to place a table between the person handing out candy and those trick-or-treating. Another option is to place a disinfected table with candy at the end of a driveway or edge of the yard in order to avoid direct contact.
If trick-or-treating, people need to make their cloth masks part of their costume, Bookhout said.
“A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask,” she said. “Avoid wearing a cloth mask under a Halloween mask.”
Bookhout said trick-or-treaters need to maintain 6 feet of distance when out around others and use hand sanitizer often.
She recommended avoiding large crowds of people while at events and visiting homes of friends and family who are not in quarantine or isolation.
In a social media post, the health center said to trick-or-treat with only people from the same household.
The center also said those going out to trick-or-treat should wash their hands as soon as they get home before digging into their candy.
“If you are not participating in Halloween activities this year, stay home, enjoy family time and remember to leave your porch light off to avoid trick-or-treating visits,” Bookhout said.
The show goes on
In the Tuesday, Sept. 8, board of aldermen meeting, Bolivar Emergency Management Director Brent Watkins said the city was working with other groups, including the Polk County Health Center and local churches, to ensure the safety of trick-or-treaters joining in events in Bolivar’s downtown area on Halloween night.
He said the goal is “to make this somewhat normal for the kids in the community.”
“In the past years, the square had become a focal point for our community for Halloween, obviously largely driven by First Baptist and their trunk or treat, or ‘Sweet and Treats’ as they call it now,” Watkins said.
Over the past few years, Watkins said, the city has shut down streets around the square and managed traffic for the safety of those on the square.
“So with everything going on, we just want to make sure we’re all on the same page going forward,” he said.
Watkins said the goal is to adapt the events to follow safety guidelines from the health center, like social distancing.
“The one good thing about this, especially in the primary and intermediate school, those kids are practicing separated distanced marching every day,” Watkins said. “... So I think some of that will be very easily done, as long as you remind them in the moment not to get too excited. I think a lot of things can still go on if we just manage it and know the expectations of it.”
For instance, Watkins said First Baptist will move its Halloween night event outdoors, spreading out of the church’s property, and will hand out prepackaged candy.
He also said businesses on the square participating in trick-or-treating can set up tables on the sidewalks outside their businesses, preventing people from being in close proximity indoors.
“Shutting down all those streets except for Broadway, there’s plenty of space to walk in the street,” Watkins said. “There’s safety, and it’s a good wide-open area. I think we can make it work and make it safe for all and make it a fun night for our community.”
Bolivar’s Kiwanis Club, which usually hosts a Halloween costume contest on the Polk County Courthouse lawn, is foregoing a physical event on the square to host a virtual costume contest, according to a social media post.
Local residents are encouraged to post pictures of their children in their costumes on the event’s Facebook page, Kiwanis Bolivar Halloween Costume Contest.
“Then, like and share the post to encourage your friends and family to like your photo,” the event post said. “The pictures with the most likes through Halloween will be this year’s winners.”
Per the page, the virtual event will be open until 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
