Girls basketball hits the court

Bolivar High School girls basketball stands 1-1 on the season after a pair of opening games.
The Lady Liberators won a 38-30 defensive battle against Stockton at home on Monday, Nov. 30, then fell to Willard 64-34 in game one of the Willard Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Bolivar’s next non-tournament game is at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Aurora.
The Lady Liberators have a chance to face Willard again, this time at home, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Fair Play
Fair Play girls basketball opened its season at its home tournament on Monday, Nov. 23, falling 58-13 to Stockton.
Coach Alicia Mercer said both of the team’s seniors, also key starters, were out due to COVID-19 precautionary quarantines.
“We weren't able to practice as a whole,” she said. “The game was eye opening to my younger players, and we just didn't have a togetherness about us yet.”
Fair Play bounced back, winning 39-36 over Dadeville on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Chyler Welch and Meghan Hoxsie led the team with 13 points each. Jenna Viles added 8.
“We played with a lot more intensity and were on the same page,” Mercer said.
The coach also said freshmen Ashlynne Kirksey stepped up to help with rebounding to hold Dadeville from second shot chances.
Fair Play also excelled at taking care of the ball, playing smart and never letting off the attacks, which caused Dadeville to get into foul trouble, she said.
“It was a good win for us,” she said.
Fair Play fell to Sparta’s JV team 54-25 in the third round Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Chyler Welch led with 10 points, Jenna Viles had 6 points and Riley Tennyson had 4.
“For us to be a better team, I need girls to step up offensively and score,” she said. “I need to have at least three girls in double digits to give us a chance to win. This is a fantastic group of girls. Every game they are playing better and better together, and I believe that when they finally figure out their true potential, we will get some wins.”
Fair Play next faces Dadeville again, this time at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, in Dadeville.
Halfway
Halfway girls basketball fell 45-23 to Pleasant Hope in the first round of the Fair Play Girls Tournament.
The Lady Cardinals next play Greenwood at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Greenwood.
Humansville
The Humansville Lady Tigers also dropped their first game of the Fair Play tournament, falling 55-41 to Niangua.
Humansville next plays in the 40th Annual Hermitage Girls Tournament on Monday, Dec. 7.
Marion C. Early
MCE claimed a second place finish in the Fair Play tournament.
The Lady Panthers beat Dadeville 48-23, won 41-35 over Stockton and lost 50-43 to New Covenant Academy in the championship game on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
“Our scoring was balanced all three nights,” coach Dustin Gerleman said. “We forced a lot of turnovers and played with a lot of energy every time we played. As the season progresses, I'm excited to see where this team will go as we grow as a team.”
MCE next faces Hillcrest on Monday, Dec. 7, in the 40th Annual Hermitage Girls Tournament.
Pleasant Hope
Pleasant Hope saw similar results at the Fair Play tournament. The Lady Pirates won 45-23 over Halfway, fell 53-32 to NCA and won 24-46 over Stockton to finish third in the opening games of coach Kami Bohnstedt’s first season leading the team.
Pleasant Hope next plays Seymour at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, in Seymour.
