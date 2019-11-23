Several Polk County girls basketball teams will look for fresh starts after struggling last season, while Humansville will seek to continue its upward trajectory following a successful 2018-19 campaign.
Fair Play
For the Fair Play Lady Hornets, this year’s offseason came with an important goal.
“We worked hard at open gym working on basic fundamentals,” coach Alicia Mercer said. “We played in some shoot-outs. We needed to find ourselves again.”
The Lady Hornets finished last year 6-18 following a number of close losses, Mercer said.
“Sometimes, it's just not your night,” she said. “We did beat Pierce City by 2 with a last second shot.”
The Lady Hornets are without graduating seniors Christina Bayer, Cheyenne Bayer and Martha Khadyrke, all athletes who gave the team size, Mercer said.
Where those leaders have left, though, Mercer said new talent is expected to fill in.
Returning junior Chyler Welch should be key to helping the team bring the ball down the court.
“Her shots and ability to see the floor helped us and will continue to improve us as a team,” Mercer said.
Senior Lexie Simpson missed last year due to injury, Mercer said, and her return should bolster the team.
Senior Emily McDougal has been an inside force for the Lady Hornets, Mercer said.
“She may be short, but she is strong,” she said. “She brings a positive attitude and hard work ethic every day.”
While Mercer anticipates struggling to compete against taller teams and at post, she said her group has worked hard to gain speed and strength.
The Lady Hornets open their season at the Everton Invitational Monday through Friday, Dec. 2-6.
“Offensively, we will be more,” Mercer said. “Defensively, we will be quick.”
Halfway
Lady Cardinals coach Eric Ingram will look to a collection of playmakers to help shore up his young team this year as Halfway hopes to close the gap after a number of close losses in the 2018-19 season.
“Last year, we struggled to finish games, as we lost multiple games by single digits that we had opportunities to win,” Ingram said. “We finished at 10-14 and felt like we underachieved.”
While the team didn’t have many opportunities to play as a full squad over the summer, Ingram said the Lady Cardinals progressed well and grew together and will focus on rebounding and taking care of the ball better this season.
“Our youth showed some, and we lost a couple of close games maybe we shouldn’t have,” Ingram said.
Among those playmakers is junior Madison Higginbotham, who last year recorded over 100 deflections on defense, Ingram said.
“She will be our primary ball handler this season and help run our offense,” he said. “She has an ability to score as well.”
Junior Kendall Morris has been a key player in the paint on both ends of the court, Ingram said.
“She has an ability to get to the rim on offense and will be key for us on the boards this season,” Ingram said.
Sophomores Bailey Black and Elavia Sharp excelled as freshmen, and Ingram said the team will rely on both this year.
Black, Ingram said, “is a threat in the paint but has also worked hard on handling the ball and extending her range.”
Sharp is a capable scorer, Ingram said, and the team will look to her to get the rim as a dual threat this year.
Overall, Ingram said the team is looking to improve over last year. The Lady Cardinals open their season in a home matchup against Greenwood on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
“We will look to compete each and every night and look to get back above the .500 mark, climb the conference ladder and be a higher-seeded team come district time,” Ingram said.
Humansville
The Lady Tigers finished the 2018 season with a 14-12 record, including wins over Polk County opponents Fair Play, Halfway, Marion C. Early and Pleasant Hope.
The team opens its season in a road game against Niangua at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25.
Humansville coach Miranda Chaney did not return requests for comment from the BH-FP.
Marion C. Early
After watching his team rebuild through last year’s 9-18 season, Marion C. Early coach Dustin Gerlman believes his squad has grown and improved to overcome several of the close losses the team saw last year.
“Hopefully, our team defense continues to develop over the course of the year, as well. I would like to flip flop our wins and losses from last season,” he said.
The Lady Panthers have worked consistently on lifting and team defense, Gerlman said.
“With our speed and quickness, we are hoping to force a lot of turnovers and get easy baskets,” he said.
Two seniors lead the squad — Keaton Painter and Eliza Francka.
“Keaton is an explosive player who brings a lot of energy to the team,” Gerlman said. “She is good at getting to the rim and scoring. Her quickness is also good for us on the defensive end. Eliza is another quick player that is a great defender. She is a good spot up shooter from the outside.”
Libby and Karley Painter, Olivia Blehm, Taylor Thompson and Gracie Spencer are among the sophomores Gerlman said return for the team. Libby Painter will be looked to as a scorer, also joining Karley Painter, Blehm and Thompson as key defenders.
Standing at 5-foot-10-inches, Spencer should help the team with rebounds, Gerlman said.
“Our quickness will be a strength for us this season with our pressure defense,” he said.
The Lady Panthers open their season Monday, Nov. 25, at the Fair Play Tournament.
Pleasant Hope
Lady Pirates coach Brent Offerdahl will look to begin his team’s season strong, hoping to start a series of lasting success in two early tournaments.
Pleasant Hope opens its season Monday, Nov. 25, at the Fair Play Tournament before playing in the Everton Invitational Monday through Friday, Dec. 2-6.
“As young as we are, gaining some confidence in early season games will be critical for the rest of our season to be a success,” Offerdahl said.
The Lady Pirates are without graduating seniors Faith Francka and Courtney Jenkins. Francka now plays Division II basketball at Missouri Baptist University.
“Those two have been an integral part of our team for the past (few) years and their leadership, scoring and composure will be missed greatly,” Offerdahl said.
Looking to fill their shoes are a host of returners, including senior Gwen McClain, who has started on the team for two years.
“I will look for her to take on leadership roles this year as a senior during practice and games to help our young players,” Offerdahl said.
Ashanti Price, who started on and off for the Lady Pirates last year, returns to continue to develop into a solid post player, Offerdahl said.
Lydia Dunaway worked through the offseason to gain confidence and take on a role as the team’s defensive leader.
“Lydia has the ability to play almost any position on the floor and is a real asset to our team because of that aspect,” he said.
Offerdahl said Alexis Daugherty, Rachel Jenkins, Shi Kennedy, Cheyenne Wolf and Cameron Manley are also expected to fill roles on the team.
Newcomers include Jeanette Trujillo, Abbey Swearengin, Jaylin Miner and Kylie Tucker.
“I think we have the potential to add some athleticism and depth to our lineup and play more than six to seven kids at the varsity level,” Offerdahl said. “I really believe that we will grow the entire season, and hopefully, the first half prior to Christmas break sets us up for competing within the Southwest Conference.”
Success, though, will mean stepping up the team’s ability to pressure opponents, Offerdahl said.
“Offensively, we will have to be patient and be able to control the tempo of the game to keep us in it each night,” he said. “I have a very coachable group of girls who have the chance to get the girls program heading into the right direction this year.”
