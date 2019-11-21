As the holidays quickly approach, both Saturday’s and today’s editions of the BH-FP bring stark reminders that the season of joy is never joyful for all.
The weeks surrounding Thanksgiving, Christmas and the new year bring painful challenges to so many of our neighbors who are already experiencing grief, worry, health concerns and loss.
For so many, the food, the lights, the music and the expectations that come with the season can feel more like burdens than blessings.
All around Polk County next week, while many of us are surrounded by loved ones as we sit down to a feast we know we’ll overindulge in, those neighbors will find themselves in markedly different settings.
Some will be without full plates.
Others will be without even a table at which to gather.
Still others will know ill health and worry have robbed them of their appetites for both feasting and celebrating.
Many will find it hard to enjoy the day as they struggle to face once-filled chairs that now stand empty.
And for some, a holiday meal will be just too much to bear.
Let us be clear: Giving thanks for — and taking joy in — the wonderful gifts, traditions and people that fill our lives should rank high on our priority lists, especially through the coming weeks.
But so should giving of a different kind.
Giving our financial resources.
Giving our time and friendship.
Giving hugs and smiles.
Giving patience, empathy and kindness.
And, of course, love.
