Students in Southwest Baptist University’s Division of Computing and Mathematics recently had a chance to put their technical — as well as servant leadership — skills on display as they assisted local government and organizations.
Thirty-one computing seniors worked on and presented nine projects, including the Bolivar City Government IoT-Enabled Tornado Shelter Activation.
According to an SBU news release, the student team of Jacob Hake and Jordan Hillenburg worked on a project for the City of Bolivar, which they presented at a board of aldermen meeting Tuesday, May 11.
The project capitalized on the Internet of Things, or IoT, technology to automate the existing manual process to open the doors of the two city storm shelters automatically when the city’s storm sirens sound or during extreme weather conditions, the release stated.
“The board was thoroughly impressed by your project and work,” City of Bolivar fire chief and emergency management director Brent Watkins told the students, according to the release. “As an SBU alumnus, I am proud to see young men like you continue to represent SBU in such a great way.”
Hake is a web systems and design major from Humansville, and Hillenburg is a cybersecurity graduate from Pleasant Hope.
“As the new head of the Division of Computing and Mathematics, I was amazed at the work these students have done,” Kevin Hopkins, division head and professor of mathematics, said in the release. “God blessed us with some great projects and our students completed the projects with quality. As I retire this year, I am glad I got to experience these presentations this year. Our students will take this, and all their experiences from SBU, and go into the workforce prepared to be servant leaders in a global society.”
Senior projects are an annual event for students majoring in computer science, computer information science, cybersecurity or web systems and design, the release stated. Over the course of their senior year, students in the CIS area work on cross-discipline teams to develop commercial-quality applications for end-users working in faith-based companies, not-for-profit charities and leading American companies and organizations.
Other projects for the 2020-2021 academic year included:
• Polk County Community Connections virtual resource center, Bolivar
Student Team: Kali Crockett, web systems and design major from Marshfield; Elise O’Banion, computer information science major from Kokomo, Indiana; Jaxon Harvey, cybersecurity major from Carrollton; and Jonathan Steigleman, computer science major from Anchorage.
The team worked on the Polk County Community Connections web-based virtual resource center, the release stated. The platform listed information about local agencies, organizations, businesses, healthcare, education, faith-based entities and not-for-profits that could be accessed for information, appointments, contact, assistance and up-to-date information about local events.
“At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Polk County Community Connections developed a HelpSite website dedicated to providing ongoing, current information regarding the virus and resources available under the six pillars of the Community Connections umbrella,” Linda Bunch, one of the project champions, stated in the release. “These include social, mental, physical, economic, educational and spiritual needs. Many hours were dedicated to making contacts, collecting and organizing information, creating the website and making regular updates. We now have secured efforts from Southwest Baptist University senior computer students to build a Community Connections virtual resource center at no cost to be added to the HelpSite website to provide more ongoing non-COVID information. It will compile all information about agencies, resources, community information for easy online access for residents.”
• Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City Code-A-Thon
Student Team: Emily Wipf, web systems and design major from Marshfield; Draden Davis, computer information science major from Butler; Hannah Ewing, accounting and information assurance major from Bolivar; and TJ Brooks, computer science and mathematics major from Columbia.
The team worked on the Federal Reserve Bank Code-A-Thon promotional site/hub for the university participants. The web-based statement will facilitate the annual bank-sponsored Code-A-Thon competition.
• Duck Creek Technologies Dev Ops Tool, Bolivar
Student Team: Max Stoner, computer information science major from Preston; Jacob Chappell, cybersecurity major from Blue Springs; Colby Welch, cybersecurity major from Harrison, Arkansas; and Ezekial Page, computer science major from Siloam Springs, Arkansas.
The team worked on a “dev-ops” scripting and automation tool, which can automate the pull and processing of source files with some logic-based setup and modification for some processes.
• The App Pros Customer Support System, Springfield
Student Team: Guy Batton, web systems and design major from Bolivar; Stephen Winder, computer information science major from Bolivar; Tyler Nowak, cybersecurity major from Camdenton; and Levi Zustiak, computer science major from Galena, Kansas.
The primary purpose of this project was to create a responsive, down to phone, web application to facilitate a line of communication in order to support software clients.
• Missouri Baptist Credit Union Email Marketing Program, Jefferson City
Student Team: Emma Pierce, web systems and design major from St. Clair; Ben Schulz, computer information science major from Omaha, Nebraska; Nathan Hooper, cybersecurity major from Bolivar; and Haley Bahn, mathematics and computer science major from Springfield.
The team worked on a system that mimics Constant Contact email marketing, ties to their current database, and updates automatically when MBCU updates their system.
• SBU Gameroom Usage Tracker, Bolivar
Student Team: Treyton Davis, web systems and design major from Nevada; Chase Lawrence, cybersecurity major from Harrison, Arkansas; David Schmidt, computer science graduate from Richland.
The team worked on a software solution that will help the SBU Student Life to track game room equipment location and usage.
• Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City
Student Team: Nathan Schaffner, computer information science major from Collinsville, Oklahoma; Jackson Brown, cybersecurity major from Bolivar; and Ashley Pearce, computer science major from Billings.
The system facilitated the initiation, approval and final ordering of goods or services, including workflow, search capabilities and generation of reports.
• Bicycle Outlet Website, Springfield
Student Team: Matt Wolf, web systems and design major from Fenton; Sam Lewright, web systems and design major from Bolivar; Thomas Lay, computer information science major from Independence; and Cameron Thomas, cybersecurity major from Stockton.
The team worked on a custom website for the Bicycle Outlet to facilitate used bike sales, an online store, appointment/reservations, how-to videos and local riding news information sharing.
SBU’s Division of Computing and Mathematics houses 10 full-time faculty members, one faculty associate and around 130 students majoring in computer science, computer information science, cybersecurity, web systems and design or mathematics. Among evangelical Christian institutions, SBU is one of the leading producers of software engineers in the United States and is the second-largest university computing department in the Missouri Ozarks, the release stated.
For more information about the Division of Computing and Mathematics, contact Amos Gichamba, incoming Head of the Division of Computing and Mathematics, at 328-1704 or agichamba@sbuniv.edu.
