Giving blessings

Eudora residents can now take advantage of freely available food and books at the Eudora Community Building thanks to a project by their local 4-H club.
The club completed installation of free food pantry and library blessing boxes at the building Monday, Aug. 17, according to a release from the University of Missouri Extension office in Polk County.
Club leader Kelli Dickerson said in the release the pantry and library are part of a community service project the club has been working on this year.
The project was sponsored by the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Building Our American Communities grant program and the FCS Financial Shaping Rural Missouri Grant.
Earlier this year, Missouri director of agriculture Chris Chinn announced 21 youth organizations from across the state had been awarded grants from the program.
According to the release, 10 Missouri FFA chapters and 11 Missouri 4-H clubs were awarded funds for their community service projects this year.
“Missouri FFA and Missouri 4-H do a great job of fostering a spirit of service within their local chapters,” Chinn said in the release. “There is nothing more important than teaching young people to take care of those around them.”
According to the release, each of the 2020 awardees received $500 toward their projects after submitting proposals for consideration for the grants that support specific projects within each community.
The Building Our American Communities program has supported youth projects since the 1970s, the release stated.
With the completion of Eudora’s boxes, Dickerson said in the release the community is now welcome to help by stocking the space for their neighbors.
“We invite everyone in the community to stop by and take what you need and share what you can,” Dickerson said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.