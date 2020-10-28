Giving threads of love

Karolyn Booth said she’ll never forget how she felt watching footage from television news coverage of the aftermath of a methamphetamine bust in Kentucky.
The parents were led away in handcuffs while the children cried as social services helped remove them from the home.
The coverage of the bust and the sounds of the distraught children inspired the creation of It’s My Very Own, a national organization that seeks to provide children removed from their homes by social services with an age- and gender-appropriate bag of toys, gifts and a quilt to make the transition easier.
Booth said she and a group of friends from Bolivar’s Seventh Day Adventist Church realized a similar need likely exists in Polk County.
“When these kids are being taken from their homes, that has to be one of the worst days of their lives,” she said. “We just wanted to do something to help them feel a little better about what’s happening.”
Booth said the group coordinated with the Missouri Department of Social Services’ Children's Division to give the bags to children being removed from their homes.
Since November 2019, she said the agency’s employees have given their bags to 19 children.
“In some of these cases, the children aren’t allowed to take anything with them because it could be contaminated,” she said. “They’re literally starting at zero.”
The local effort has garnered support, Booth said, from members of the church and her neighbors.
Several meet regularly to sew quilts and prepare bags to send to DSS when they’re needed.
Both the group and the agency keeps a supply of 10 bags — for a girl and boy of five age groups — on hand.
“They don’t have storage for a lot,” Booth said. “We keep 10 here, and we’re ready to put together several more if they have urgent needs.”
But, she said, more help is always needed.
The group meets in a donated building on Mo. 215 west of Mo. 13, where quilts hang on the wall and ironing boards, quilting machines and comfortable chairs fill most of the available space.
“We can always use donations,” she said.
The local organization, which she said they’ve dubbed “Threads of Love,” is a registered nonprofit and can take quilt tops, new toys, personal hygiene items and toiletries, new or like new stuffed animals and books, as well as monetary donations, she said.
For more information, contact Booth at imvobol@gmail.com or visit the group’s headquarters at 1539 Mo. 215.
The group will hold an open house week 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Dec. 7-11.
