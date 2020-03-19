The Great Lakes Valley Conference has suspended all athletic-related activities and canceled remaining championships.
Southwest Baptist University is a member of the GLVC.
According to a news release, the league will review the situation Monday, April 6.
"The Great Lakes Valley Conference's Council of Presidents voted unanimously Friday to suspend all activities related to intercollegiate athletics and cancel the remaining 2020 GLVC Championships due to concerns of the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” GLVC associate commissioner Jeff Smith said in the release.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans is our top priority, as is our responsibility to take these unprecedented actions to address this public-health crisis," he said.
According to the release, which was shared by SBU, the suspension includes athletically-related activities.
University athletics spokesperson Spencer Greathouse confirmed the decision suspends all SBU competitions and practices until April 6.
“That does not mean athletic-related activities will begin again, it just means a review will be conducted,” Greathouse said via email.
SOFTBALL
In the week before Friday’s suspensions were announced, SBU softball claimed a pair of wins over Lincoln University on Wednesday, March 11.
SBU won game one 12-4.
Lady Bearcat Morgan McMullin drove in a pair of runs in the first inning before scoring herself. SBU’s Renae Gillmore then followed with an RBI, and Sam Moran drove in three runs in a play made possible through several Lincoln errors.
SBU led 7-0 after the first inning.
The Lady Bearcats added five more before the game was called after five innings due to the run rule.
McMullin finished 2-4 at the plate, driving in three runs. Moran, Megan Schellert, Janessa Rivera and Gillmore also had two hits.
SBU took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning on a run from Gillmore en route to a 3-1 win.
McMullin followed with an RBI.
Schellert and Paige St. Pierre each had two hits. Reilly Rupert pitched all seven innings, giving up just five hits, a walk and an earned run.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
SBU junior Catarina Zheng was named GLVC women's tennis athlete of the week Tuesday, March 10.
Earlier this month, Zheng helped SBU to a 4-0 week. She went undefeated in all of her competition, going 3-0 in singles play and 4-0 in doubles.
The women's team is 7-1.
WOMEN’S GOLF
SBU women’s golf finished in 17th place at the Diffee Ford Lincoln Invite at Kickingbird Golf Course in Edmond, Oklahoma, on Tuesday, March 10.
The Lady Bearcats had a 755 two-day total.
Kasydie Shipp led the team, shooting 92 in the first round and 87 in the second round. She took 83rd place.
JaiDee Akers finished in a tie for 88th place. Makenna Krysl was 90th, Katie Kelley took 92nd and Andrea Brown finished in 93rd.
VOLLEYBALL
SBU volleyball coach Caira Dortch has announced her resignation.
According to an SBU news release, Dortch will “pursue other professional opportunities.”
She led the volleyball program for six years.
"I have appreciated Caira's commitment to the Bearcats over the past six seasons,” SBU athletic director Mike Pitts said in the release. “In addition to helping us transition volleyball to the GLVC, Caira had very strong ties to the SBU family and to our community. We certainly wish her the best in the future.”
In a statement, Dortch pledged to “forever be a fan of the Bearcats."
Under her tenure, Dortch has coached nine all-conference selections, 49 conference all-academic athletes and the 2017 American Volleyball Coaches Association team academic award.
The university announced its search for a new coach Saturday, March 14.
The above report is compiled from SBU media reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.