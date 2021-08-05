Goal-oriented

Steve Fast has been coaching Bolivar soccer for 25 years, and it’s in his 26th year that he hopes the varsity team will “get better at finding a way to win the close one-goal games,” he said.
Last season, the team came out as district champions, breaking a 10-year hiatus. In the championship, the Liberators beat Willard, who “was playing at a really high level last season and was one of the best teams in the area,” Fast said.
However, Fast said, six of the team’s 11 losses during the season involved being just one goal away from winning.
Fast said one factor of those close games could have been dealing with quarantines.
Having so many players in and out put a dent in many of the team’s positions — specifically midfield, he said. Because of that, other players had to cover multiple positions.
With how much COVID-19 threw a wrench in the team’s attendance, Fast said the players and coaches “took it one day at a time and tried to control what we could control.”
Their focus turned to “(making) the best of every situation,” he said.
That’s where Fast said this team’s experience comes in handy. The players’ ability to play in multiple positions will hopefully turn out well for the team, he said.
The lineup
Last year, the team graduated Trey Arnold, Dalton Fox, Isaac Jenkins, Alex Knight, Seth Marshall, Luke Sergent and Trevor Nelson.
Despite those losses, Fast said this year’s team has a lot of strengths that could carry it through the season.
Seniors Luke Richards, River Adams and Andrew Lewis will step back onto the field this year as “first team all-district and all-region player(s),” Fast said.
Defender Richards is the “region defensive player of the year” and a “four year starter,” Fast said. The back line will gain quite a bit from his experience, he added.
Adams, who is a midfielder, comes to the game with passion and “is consistently providing our team with opportunities in our offensive third,” Fast said.
Last season, midfielder Lewis led the team in scoring. Fast said he “runs the show for us in the middle of the field,” utilizing his “excellent vision” and love for distributing the ball.
Junior Trenton Arnold returns also as a “first team all-district” player, as well as the “district (goalkeeper) of the year,” the coach said. Fast emphasized Arnold’s strength in making “big saves in big moments for our team.”
Some other returning starters who Fast said have made “a big impact” on the team are seniors Lathan Martin, Zach Liesen and Noah Tull, and juniors Jaren Cleveland, Zach Warwick and Colin Ames.
Fast highlighted these returning starters’ consistency in teamwork. He even “(expects) a few of them to have a break-out season for our team.”
Then Fast turned the attention to the newcomers.
Last season, in the midst of quarantines, seniors Nathan Anthony and Adrian Contreras and juniors Colton Rowe, Jason Poterbin, Jacob D’Agostino and Caleb Simpson subbed in for missing players, even though they weren’t officially on the team. As they begin this year as official players, that “valuable experience,” Fast added, will have quite the impact in upcoming games.
Some of them could possibly even “start or challenge our starters for playing time,” he said. And, with their experience in different positions, they will come in handy when quarantines or injuries come up.
That’s one thing Fast said is the team’s biggest strength — experience.
“We have depth and talent,” Fast said. “Our guys are fun, coachable, and they enjoy each other's company,” the type of bond Fast hopes to strengthen.
Fast also hopes the team will be consistently competitive and will “provide an exciting environment for our parents and fans.”
Part of that exciting environment could come in the shape of the team’s ability to step up its game.
When the team played against Willard last year and won, Fast said he noticed how the players “really (raised) their level of play against them, and we defended their high scoring offense as well.”
With how competitive Fast said the Ozark Conference is, the team might need to replicate that competitive nature.
Knowing they are about to come against some high ranking teams, the Liberators are nonetheless “(looking) forward to the challenge of the conference.”
Those challenges will begin on their home turf when they play their first games of the season against New Covenant Academy at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27.
