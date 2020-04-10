There is a calmness to a life lived in gratitude, a quiet joy. — Ralph H. Blum
I recently read a devotion, and the title was “Stop and Smell the Roses.”
“To everything there is a season, and a time for every matter or purpose under heaven …” — Ecclesiastes 3:1.
My favorite line was, “We should let each thing in our lives have its season.” (Joyce Meyer)
Gratitude should be present in every season. I want to live my life with gratitude, remain calm, trying not to rush from one thing to the next, and let each season “breathe.”
• Perspective: When my husband used to tell me, “Have patience, that’s just the season we’re in,” I would get cranky. I thought it was a pastor answer, and it didn’t make me feel any better.
The fact is it’s true. When we have the appropriate perspective of our seasons, it takes so much of the pressure off and shifts our mind to what is truly important. With the right mindset, the Lord will bring to light the reality of a beginning and an end — the beauty and sadness that comes with that.
• Expectations: Realistic expectations of ourselves and those around us during the different seasons life brings is important.
And if you can’t juggle all the balls that doesn’t make you incapable. We all had a picture in our minds of how life would look, and it’s time to let that go and replace expectations with contentment.
• Parenting: Nothing paints the seasons of our lives more than parenting. The stage of life our children are in directly correlates to our season and, accordingly, what we are able to do and even who we are.
Why is it that we don’t realize the importance of appreciating all of the stages, no matter how messy, until they’re over?
I can mark the seasons so clearly from reading to them, to them reading to me, to them reading in their rooms at night; from bathing them in the sink, to the tub, to teaching them to shower themselves, to making them shower with force, to wishing they’d take fewer showers; and from putting them in their carseat, to the booster seat, to the backseat and helping them buckle, to the front seat next to me, to watching them drive away in their own car.
It’s a beautiful ride and I’m trying to learn to breathe and let each one have its place.
When life tries to speed up, let’s forcefully slow it down. With intention, let’s allow calmness and reflection to have precedence. Let’s try not to rush a new beginning or skip over an ending.
Take notice of the way God walked you through every good and bad season and shaped you into the person you are today. Keep your perspective, keep a lid on your expectations and keep hugging those kiddos tight.
God has a beautiful plan – one with warmth (summer), letting go (fall), rest (winter) and newness (spring); let’s enjoy each one … together.
Kelly Mauck is a member of The Heights Church.
