In 2015, David Saddoris had a stroke.
Saddoris, a permanent resident at Citizens Memorial Hospital’s Parkview Health Care Facility in Bolivar, says he lost mobility and his ability to speak afterward — a tough blow for the conversational senior, who once enjoyed fishing and hunting.
A team of speech, occupational and physical therapists at Parkview helped him regain his life and his voice, Saddoris says.
Sitting in the back row of his team’s camp in the Southwest Baptist University Meyer Wellness and Sports Center gymnasium Friday, Oct. 11, Saddoris cheers as his neighbors compete in the Golden Age Games — a friendly competition between residents of several area facilities, featuring events ranging from basketball tosses and horseshoes to cow milking and hog calling, hosted by the Missouri Health Care Association and sponsored by CMH.
The camp, just like all the others in the gym, is decorated with a specific theme in mind.
Volunteers don inflatable dinosaur costumes and residents wear khaki vests with wide-brimmed explorer hats over shirts with the facility’s theme — Jurassic Parkview.
And Saddoris, the man who just years ago couldn’t speak, came Friday to defend his title in the hog calling category after claiming multiple wins in the years since his stroke.
His skill in the category has raised questions, he says.
“People ask if I was raised on a farm, since I know how to call hogs,” he says. “No, my dad was a pharmacist. I’m just good at it because I’ve got a big mouth.”
Rhonda Armstrong, who volunteers at Parkview, says events like the Golden Age Games are sometimes the highlight of the year for residents.
“They wear their medals (back at the facility),” she says. “They go home, and that’s the conversation for at least the next six months.”
Brandy Kirklin, who works at the facility’s activities department, says she sees it a lot. Both have worked with seniors for about 20 years.
“They hang their medals very proudly,” she says.
But earning the biggest honor Friday took teamwork, Kirklin says.
All teams present competed for the spirit cup, an award given out by Golden Age Game organizers to the facility with the best decorations and chants based on team themes. Where Parkview’s focused on the Jurassic Park movies, another facility featured the 1970s as a theme. Still another decorated with UFOs, far away planets and aliens — close encounters of the senior kind.
According to a release from the Missouri Health Care Association, Ash Grove Healthcare Facility, Butterfield Residential Care Center, Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility, Colonial Springs Healthcare Center, Community Springs Healthcare Facility, Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility and Parkview Health Care Facility were among those who competed Friday.
“And everybody wants that spirit cup,” Armstrong says.
Added Kirklin, “All of our cheering is for that.”
CMH marketing assistant Aaron Tallant told the BH-FP Tuesday, Oct. 15, Butterfield had claimed the coveted prize.
The staff and volunteers will spend nearly a full year getting ready for the next competition, Kirklin says, starting planning on themes and chants the day after the Golden Age Games.
“We work with them on exercising and kicking the ball,” she says. “They are conditioning for this event every year.”
And outside traditional workout space, other staff at the facility work to make each year’s Golden Age Games special for the competitors, she says.
“Our maintenance guys come in and build our archways,” she says, gesturing to the large cardboard and paper dinosaur enclosure gate behind the camp. “Every department chips in and everybody gets behind our residents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.