Bolivar’s Miles for Smiles dental clinic is growing and bringing the rest of the block up with it.
After a December 2019 fire destroyed several businesses between East Broadway Street and North Market Avenue, the clinic, located at the corner of East Broadway Street and North Springfield Avenue, purchased the entire block.
The buildings were condemned and demolished by the City of Bolivar in April 2020. Left behind were empty spaces between standing buildings on the city block.
Due to smoke damage, the clinic, too was forced to move from its location to a previous home on Aldrich Road while repairs were completed.
The clinic returned to the square in June 2020. It will now expand into an adjacent storefront that previously housed a flower shop, Ozarks Community Health Center CEO Scott Crouch told the BH-FP.
Two storefronts destroyed by the fire are being rebuilt as 1,000-square-foot rental spaces, Crouch said.
“OCHC’s Miles for Smiles has enjoyed being on the Bolivar square,” he said. “It’s an excellent location. We are glad to contribute to the activity on the square and truly felt that now would be a good time to open up some more business space close to the Bolivar Square.”
Crouch said the organization’s plans are to have construction completed within the next six months.
“However, we recognize some limitations and obstacles resulting from COVID and, of course weather conditions, may alter that timeline,” he said.
Crouch said construction crews are still in the preparation phase.
Linda Bunch with The Marketing Bunch, which handles media relations for the organization, said crews poured concrete Tuesday, March 9.
“When that is completed, we’re ready to get right onto framing and roofing,” Crouch said. “We are anxious for progress. Again, the Bolivar Square has been a great home for our dental clinic, and we’re excited to invite new neighbors to enjoy being in the heart of the Bolivar community, as well.”
