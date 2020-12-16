Polk County’s 2020 tax base surged ahead by about $1.3 million from 2019, according to figures from the Polk County Collector’s Office.
The county’s 2020 expected tax collections total is $19,299,191.92 up from $17,938,296.99 the year before.
The figure was $16,639,443 in 2018 and $15,972,613 in 2017, according to previous coverage.
The sums represent the county’s railroad and electrical cooperative tax collections, along with real estate and personal property, which have also grown over time, figures show.
Polk County’s real estate and personal property taxes total $17,197,580 in 2020, collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis said.
Comparatively, its expected personal property and real estate collections in 2019 totaled $15,947,898.96, Roberts-McGinnis calculated.
As of Monday, Dec. 14, the county had received 48% of its expected 2020 taxes, she said.
The county’s also seen a corresponding growth in its assessed value of all taxable property, which totaled $366,571,492 in 2020.
That figure came in at $349,146,272 for 2019, Roberts-McGinnis said.
In 2018, she said, the assessed value of all taxable property was $320,230,751.
Previous BH-FP coverage indicates that amount totaled $308,833,315 in 2017.
Who gets what
Of the county’s $19.3 million due, the lion’s share is slated for local school districts, which receive $13,251,015.43. The total is up from $12,284,508.86 in 2019, according to previous reporting.
Polk County itself receives $1,160,915.06, up from $1,084,393.79 the year before.
County fire districts receive $532,151.96, about $40,000 more than the $492,134 they did the year before.
How to pay
Roberts-McGinnis said while an unspecified error altered Greene County’s personal property tax deadline, the issue does not affect Polk County taxpayers.
Payments for personal property and real estate taxes, which are due Dec. 31, can be made in person at the collector’s office in the Polk County Courthouse during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 25.
Roberts-McGinnis said a dropbox was recently installed at the courthouse’s east door.
Taxes can also be paid online or by mail.
Payments made by credit and debit cards will be subject to a 2.4-percent fee, except for payments made by a Visa debit card, which will incur a $3.95 flat fee, Roberts-McGinnis previously told the BH-FP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.