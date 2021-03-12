I started to call this “Adventures in dating” but decided to tell the entire truth instead. For months I have been blessed to date a fabulous man named Myke. Since the COVID thing was a huge factor, we decided to date at one another’s homes where we felt safe. We both love to cook, so we would cook for one another and spend the rest of the date watching DVDs, looking up things on the tablet and smartphone while engaging in conversation about everything.
We are both animal lovers, feed feral cats and each have one inside we rescued. I was never a dog person though. That has changed dramatically. Myke has three adorable moppy-faced Yorkies that warmed their way into my heart quickly.
Living an hour away, I just see them on weekends.
I quickly got into the routine of watching after them and his Siamese kitten, Fidget, when Myke would carry armloads of wood for the stove in the living room.
Of course, I could see why they were so spoiled as they put on quite the show with Fidget, who thinks she’s a dog, too.
Both of us being on diets, I blew mine over the holidays and had 15 pounds to shed while Myke got back to his ideal weight and was able to indulge more.
One afternoon as he and the four moppets took a nap, I went to the kitchen to check out what he had to cook for the evening meal.
I saw on top the fridge his favorite gingersnap cookies. Then, I saw the delicious, sweet bane of my existence sitting on the kitchen island. The chocolate sandwich cookies with double icing in between. I thought to myself, “Why would he tempt me like this? That’s not like him, even with his huge sense of humor.”
I walked past them a couple of times and thought, “Just a couple of them won’t hurt me.”
Well, a couple turned into a whole line of them. There were two more lines in the plastic holder, and I thought I would replace them the next time I went to the store.
I thought he only liked gingersnaps! The next weekend, the cookies were still there. When we were watching TV and the animals were entertaining themselves, I went to the kitchen and ate a couple more. Then when Myke fell asleep, I got a glass of milk and emptied another line of the cookes. Later on, after dinner, I was washing the dishes and he sneaked up behind me, like he is very good at and scared me half to death. He laughed and said, “You’re so jumpy. You must be guilty of something.”
All I could think of was I had been caught eating his cookies, so I fessed up. I said, “OK, finally, I am guilty of something. I ate two rows and a half of the chocolate cookies you had out on the counter. It wasn’t nice of you to bait me like that.”
Myke walked over and looked at them and began to laugh louder and harder than I had ever seen him do before. He was literally doubled over in the middle of the kitchen laughing his heart out. He then picked one up and had me put on my glasses. I crammed another one into my mouth as I took the one from his hand to look at. In the middle, where the famous logo belongs, was the shape of a bone.
Yeah, they were dog biscuits.
I had indulged in the dog’s “happy treats” for two weekends now. Oh, don’t say you never! Many pet owners try out their pet’s food, don’t they?
He quickly remarked that the jellybeans in the jar were for the cat. Good thing he told me. He said I would never live this down and I knew I wouldn’t, so I just decided to tell on myself.
Now, I am wondering how many calories I ingested.
Susan M. Pennell of Brighton contributes regularly to the BH-FP, as well as to newspapers across Missouri. She describes herself as 60-something going on 36 and says many know her as the “Dancing Poet.”
