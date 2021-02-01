Good samaritan helps family affected by fire

*Editor’s note: Kristy Flick contributed this article regarding a community member’s response to a family’s needs following a residential structure fire in the 600 block of North Oakland Avenue on Monday afternoon, Jan. 4.
Per previous coverage, Bolivar City Fire Department Chief Brent Watkins said the house’s main room “was pretty involved when we arrived on scene with smoke out of doors.” The room had “heavy damage,” he said, and the rest of the home sustained smoke damage. The home’s residents were home at the time of the fire, Watkins said, and everyone was able to get out of the house after noticing smoke. No injuries were reported, he said. Watkins said the fire was likely electrical, as previously reported.
“When I saw the three little boys running out of the house, followed by their frantic mother, I knew I had to do something,” recalls Traci Rickman.
On a chilly late afternoon in January, the house of Robert and Kristina Simmons filled with black smoke, apparently from an electrical fire, and made their home uninhabitable.
“We just all ran out with just the clothes on our back,” says Kristina Simmons.
Rickman immediately stopped to help and remembers, “I still see those precious little boys running out, two in stocking feet, and I knew right then God wanted me to do something for them.”
During the next couple of weeks, Rickman reached out to friends and relatives, and she publicly posted on her Facebook page, “Last night I witnessed the unfolding of a traumatic incident for a local family with three young boys that are now displaced due to a fire in their home. I can’t shake the impact it has made and although I have very little information at this time as to their specific needs, I feel led to reach out as a faithful servant for community support to help lift up this family in need.“
Recently, she was able to present the family with new clothes, shoes, bedding, linens, bathroom essentials and gift cards to meet their immediate needs.
“I can’t believe the outpouring and love we have felt,” says Simmons. “Thank you.”
