Bolivar’s Emma Hancock admits she didn’t really know what she was doing when she started showing Hereford calves four years ago.
“We have friends that helped us show,” the 11-year old Bolivar Middle School student and daughter of Shannon and Janieca Hancock said. “They got us into it.”
Emma, then 7, did all right, Shannon said, using her wits and work ethic to raise well-built animals and to persuade the hefty bovines to march and present their best sides for the judges.
Over the years, the family has shown animals at numerous events, Shannon said.
“She did well,” he said. “Over the years, she’s had some knothead calves that have given her some trouble.”
This year, though, Emma’s trophy shelf will see one of its most prestigious additions after she was awarded the Missouri Junior Hereford Association’s outstanding member in the junior category at an annual banquet Saturday, Dec. 7.
Shannon said the association gives out four awards to showers based on their age group — peewee, junior, intermediate and senior. Emma received the award in the junior category.
The designation was voted on by her fellow showmen and is inclusive of the 2019 competitive year.
“I like that this award is not about points or placing,” he said. “It’s just her peers voting her in.”
This year saw the family head to numerous shows at county fairs, the Missouri State Fair, the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association and a contest in Denver, Colorado, where Emma’s calves placed fourth and 10th in their category, she said.
The top results didn’t come without work, though, she said.
“This year, I had a tough calf,” she said. “She was kind of rude. She wouldn’t stop when I tried to stop her, so she ran me over. Sometimes she doesn’t go and sometimes she doesn’t stop.”
Animals like that require a lot of training, both agreed.
“It takes a lot of time,” Shannon said. “It takes a ton of time.”
Still, Emma said, showing has been worthwhile. During the season, she said she’ll spend each week working with her animals before attending shows on the weekends. It’s fun to travel with her family and meet new friends, she said.
“I like that I can make friends from different states and I can do what I love,” she said. “I love animals.”
