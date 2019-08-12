To hear some good ol’ Gospel singing, plan to be at Bolivar First Christian Church at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18.
The evening will include an hour of songs and one piano feature provided by Jannette Graves, second generation of the original Dickerson Family, along with Rona Sukovaty. Cliff Durham and Crystal Long will bring that good ol’ bass and harmony of the tenor.
A free will offering will be collected to support the ministry, and refreshments will follow the concert.
The church is at 407 W. Broadway St., Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.