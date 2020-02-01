Grand jury indicts teenager

A teenager faces felony charges after a Polk County grand jury indicted her this month.
According to online court records, Leslia A. Overstreet, 18, of Springfield is charged with class A first-degree robbery and armed criminal action in Polk County Circuit Court.
The grand jury felony indictment, filed Tuesday, Jan. 14, said Overstreet “forcibly stole cash” from a victim.
During the course of the incident, “another participant in the offense displayed and threatened the use of what appeared to be a deadly weapon,” the indictment said.
Overstreet’s warrant was served Friday, Jan. 24, when she was arrested in Greene County, per court documents.
In her initial court appearance Monday, Jan. 27, Overstreet entered a not guilty plea and waived formal arraignment.
Polk County prosecuting attorney Ken Ashlock also filed a motion Monday to correct Overstreet’s first name from Leslia to Leslea. The judge has not yet ruled on that motion.
She’s held in Polk County Jail on $125,000 bond plus conditions and is due in court Monday, Feb. 3.
If convicted of the class A felony, Overstreet faces 10 to 30 years, or life, in prison.
