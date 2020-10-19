Grant expands Fair Play farmers market

When Tony Milosovich moved to Missouri from California, one of the things the Fair Play resident said he missed was visiting farmers markets.
“Farmers markets were events,” he said. “They weren't just a place to come buy something. It was an event to go there and be social.”
That was his intent, he said, when last year he and his wife, MaryAnn Van Tassell, opened a farmers market in Fair Play, offering fresh produce and other products from multiple local vendors.
The farmers market recently finished its second season, and when it reopens next spring, a federal grant will help organizers expand and better serve the community.
According to a U.S. Department of Agriculture news release, the farmers market will use a $49,116 grant to purchase pavilion curtains, a generator and electrical service, a port-a-potty, a hand washing station, trash bins, portable water vessels, a sign, tables, chairs, portable cooking tools and equipment, along with picnic tables and a portable building to store the new equipment.
“These items will be used to better equip the market in wind and heavy rain, make it more welcoming and draw the community in, be a learning environment and increase sanitation,” the release stated.
In total, 20 organizations statewide were awarded nearly $1.1 million to “create jobs and increase economic opportunities throughout the state,” the release stated.
Milosevich said the award announcement was unexpected. Applicants had originally been told they would be notified in February.
“It was interesting and quite a shock,” he said. “I just assumed we didn't get the grant.”
Getting the grant means Milosevich and Van Tassell can now help people better incorporate the things they bring home from the farmers market.
“When we started, there was nowhere to get fresh veggies,” he said. “That's why we started the farmers market. But, one struggle we’ve come across is people that don’t necessarily know how to cook with fresh food. We know how to do that and teaching was actually the premise of the grant.”
Milosevich said the grant will help support an outdoor classroom with food prep and handwashing stations that can host farm-to-table and tasting events.
And the food options offered at the farmers market can expand thanks to the grant, which will pay to run electricity to the site.
“Once we put in power, that opens the market to allow beef and egg vendors, who would have otherwise had to bring a generator to keep their products cold,” he said. “We have a farmer just outside of Fair Play who raises Highland cattle. He’s also got farm-raised tilapia. This grant really opens who our vendors can be.”
Milosevich said organizers are also planning a coffee station with free coffee and tables so patrons can buy baked goods and sit and enjoy them. The space is big enough that visitors can talk while maintaining social distancing.
“We want to kind of make it a place to gather,” he said. “It’s going to be much more vibrant and appealing, and we’re really just there to give the vendors a place to sell and give the community a place to spend time together. You don't have to hide in your house.”
