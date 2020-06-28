Berean Baptist Church once again will host its GriefShare group at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evenings, beginning July 14, at the church, 4450 Scenic Ave., Bolivar.
The grief support program includes 14 sessions, but participation can begin at any point. The cost is $10 to help offset expenses.
Meetings include a video, group discussion and other methods for aiding individuals through the grief process. The Bible-based program offers attendees the option of listening and observing or participating as desired.
Anyone struggling through a time of sorrow is welcome.
For more information, call the church at 326-7758.
