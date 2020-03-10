Group seeks to unite churches, organizations

A lesson veteran Bolivar psychologist John Howell said he learned while helping people with physical, mental or emotional disability or criminal backgrounds at a halfway house is still with him today.
“It taught me the difference between treating the illnesses and caring for the people,” Howell said. “We do a great job of treating the illnesses. We do a very bad job and give few resources to caring for the people.”
It’s that core belief the specialist in behavioral health said was part of what drove him to join a group of community stakeholders Saturday, Feb. 8, to plot ways to organize and help their neighbors.
The idea started with Sanger, California, pastor Sam Estes, who helped organize Hope Sanger, a community group formed to unite local governments, organizations, agencies and churches to help those in need.
The Marketing Bunch’s Linda Bunch said that after talking with Estes, she, Howell and other community members, church leaders and local officials sought to form Polk County Cares, an area group with the same mission.
Homelessness will be a major focus for the group, Howell said. But, in his experience, organizers must focus on more than just roofs and rooms.
Committing to help people and standing by them over time matters just as much, he said.
“Polk County Cares isn’t about raising money to buy turkeys or to buy houses for people,” he said. “It’s about a relationship and being in Christian fellowship and discipleship in the long haul with people.”
Bunch said the organization’s deeper faith-based element is what makes it different from another organization aimed at connecting community groups. Community Connections, which she helped start more than 20 years ago, is a local volunteer group made up of local leaders designed to unite those who need help with those who can provide it. The group hosts monthly networking breakfasts at Citizens Memorial Hospital.
“We’ve worked to improve overall health of Polk County families, whether that be mental, physical, spiritual, economic or education,” she said.
Polk County Cares exists separately from Community Connections but may involve many of the same players, she said. Members of local community organizations and churches would make up task forces, which work to help targeted communities in need.
Bunch said introducing a deeper faith-based element to the movement has her “seeing a lot of things set in motion.”
“Having the faith-based partners in it, that’s the difference,” she said. “What we have realized over the last 10 to 12 years is that our needs are increasing but our dollars are and our volunteers and our time is decreasing. So, we’ve got to be smarter and wiser.”
On a brochure, Polk County Cares listed a number of goals, including finding a way to secure transitional housing, “to provide temporary beds to those in need of shelter,” along with encouragement and training so individuals can return to a steady job and a home.
Also key is a resource center, the group contends, somewhere those in need can go specifically for help.
“Work cards,” which the group says would “provide assurance to possible employers that the cardholder is trustworthy and a proven good employee,” are also a tentative goal, as are coordinating after school activities for at-risk children.
Mentoring services by SBU students to at-risk children are also part of the plan, the group said.
A local drug court is also a goal, the group said, as is lobbying to increase the age to buy nicotine to 21 years old.
“The main goal is to remove vaping products from these young people,” the brochure states.
As the BH-FP previously reported, the organization brought that goal before Bolivar’s Board of Aldermen at its Thursday, Oct. 8, meeting.
Responses to the proposal were mixed, with alderman Alexis Neal voicing support, while alderman Charles Keith expressed concerns about taking away citizens’ freedoms.
Joining together
In a second draft document, the group outlined where it would sit among other community groups.
“For 23 years, Community Connections has built a strong foundation and we plan to partner with them as we organize task forces from service organizations,” the document states.
Polk County Cares, along with Community Connections, churches, schools, law enforcement agencies, fire departments and health, social, civic and business groups would form task forces, which would report their plans and progress to a board of directors.
The board will coordinate plans and actions “to ensure efficiency and avoid duplication of efforts,” the document states.
Bunch said many of the current solutions already exist, this group just hopes to bring them together.
“I think you’re going to start seeing a lot of local organizations and churches working side-by-side,” she said. ”This is very much a countywide effort.”
