U.S. Lawshield, a legal defense firm, will hold “Should I shoot?,” a simplified deadly force decision making seminar, Thursday, Jan. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Elite Gun & Pawn, 607 W. Broadway St.
Attorneys and law enforcement professionals will be on site to answer questions on several subjects, including when the use of deadly force is justified, where carrying a firearm is legal and how to interact with law enforcement.
Reserve a seat online at uslawshield.com/events.
