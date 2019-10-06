Polk County 4-H is currently recruiting new volunteers for the next 4-H year, which began Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Volunteers are needed to serve as club leaders and project leaders.
For more information, contact Velynda Cameron, University of Missouri 4-H youth development specialist, at the Polk County Extension Center at 326-4916 or by email at cameronv@missouri.edu.
