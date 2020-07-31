The Halfway Lions Club recently held its 2020 antique/classic tractor pull.
Results are as follows:
Division 2 (2,750 pounds): Leslie Jones, first, and Paisley Brown, second.
Division 3 (2,750 pounds): Logan Welch, first, and Leslie Jones, second.
Division 2 (3,250 pounds): Mike Dugan, first, and Cooper DeHart, second.
Division 3 (3,250 pounds): Logan Welch, first and David Brown, second
Division 2 (3,500 pounds): Cohen Markle, first; JT Simpson, second; Mallory Markle, third; Caleb Winrow, fourth.
Division 3 (3,500 pounds): Wayne Sergent, first; Cooper DeHart, second; Dean Sharp, third; David Brown, fourth; JT Simpson, fifth.
Division 3 (3,750 pounds): Cooper DeHart, first; David Brown, second; Wayne Sergent, third; Dean Sharp, fourth; Samuel Maas, fifth; Don Wuertley, sixth; JT Simpson, seventh.
Division 2 (4,000 pounds): JT Simpson, first; Bryce Brannon, second; Jolene Jones, third; Jason Stutesman, fourth.
Division 3 (4,000 pounds): Jack Barham, first; Wayne Sergent, second; Frank Jones, third; Don Wuertley, fourth; Samuel Maas, fifth; Rob Brannon, sixth; Dean Sharp, seventh.
Division 2 (4,500 pounds): Clint Rudell, first; JT Simpson, second; Jena Hemphill, third; Jolene Jones, fourth; Ray Hinkle, fifth; Bryce Brannon, sixth; Ethan Wilson, seventh.
Division 3 (4,500 pounds): Ben Klingler, first; Jack Barham, second; Wendel Welch, third; Frank Jones, fourth; Rob Brannon, fifth.
Division 2 (5,000 pounds): Casey Jones, first; Justin Elam, second; Matt Winrow, third; Bryce Brannon, fourth; Dale Agee, fifth; Mac Sheets, sixth; Clint Rudell, seventh; Cody Welch, eighth; Ray Hinkle, ninth.
Division 3 (5,000 pounds): Ben Klingler, first; Colt Jones, second; Jack Barham, third; Wendel Welch, fourth; Rob Brannon, fifth.
Division 2 (5,500 pounds): Danny Sheets, first; Justin Elam, second; David Brown, third; Clint Rudell, fourth; Ronald Johnson, fifth; Casey Jones, sixth; Cody Welch, seventh.
Division 3 (5,500 pounds): Jack Barham, first; Ben Klingler, second; Wendel Welch, third; JP Dunn, fourth; Colt Jones, fifth.
Division 2 (6,000 pounds): Robert Markle, first; Jason Wells, second; Bob King, third; Casey Jones, fourth; Ronald Johnson, fifth; Cody Welch, sixth; Dakoda McCarty, seventh; Colt Jones, eighth.
Division 3 (6,000 pounds): Jack Barham, first; JP Dunn, second; Wendel Welch, third; Colt Jones, fourth; Bob King, fifth.
Division 2 (6,500 pounds): Bob King, first; Casey Jones, second; Robert Markle, third; Ronald Johnson, fourth.
Division 3 (6,500 pounds): JP Dunn, first; Jack Barham, second; Wendel Welch, third; Bob King, fourth.
Division 2 (7,000 pounds): Bob King, first; Ronald Johnson, second; Casey Jones, third.
Division 2 (8,000 pounds): David Brown, first; Paul Gilmore, second.
Division 2 (8,500 pounds): Paul Gilmore, first; Don Kapraun, second; David Brown, third; Hunter Holt, fourth.
Division 3 (8,500 pounds): Don Kapraun, first, and Hunter Holt, second.
Antique 22 H.P. (0-2,750 pounds): Leslie Jones, first, and Paisley Brown, second.
Crawlers: Dean Voris, first, and Larry Voris, second.
Steel wheels: Larry Voris, first; Dean Voris, second; Lester Bives, third.
Stock (0-3,500 pounds): Mike Dugan, first; Cooper DeHart, second; Colt Jones, third; Paisley Brown, fourth.
Stock (3,501-4,500 pounds): Ray Hinkle, first; Jolene Jones, second; Caleb Winrow, third; Jason Stutesman, fourth.
Stock (4,501-5,500 pounds): Dale Agee, first; Matt Winrow, second; Ray Hinkle, third.
Stock (5,501-7,500 pounds): David Brown, first; Dakoda McCarty, second; Casey Jones, third, Colt Jones, fourth.
Stock (7,501 pounds and up): Paul Gilmore, first; David Brown, second; Hunter Holt, third.
