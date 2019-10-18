The construction of Bolivar Domino’s new building is halfway completed at the site of the old Commerce Bank drive-thru.
“We are 2 1/2 months in on a 4 1/2 month project,” Domino’s spokesman Art Hurteau told the BH-FP on Friday, Oct. 4.
Located at 623 S. Albany Ave., the new store is set to be a 1,920-square-foot free standing building that features a drive-up pick-up window, more seating, more kitchen space and two public restrooms, according to previous BH-FP coverage.
The store’s opening is slated for the first two weeks of December, Hurteau said.
Regarding the old Domino’s location, Hurteau said, “The old store will close when the new one is ready to open.”
Hurteau said Domino’s is looking forward to adding more services for Bolivar customers, like an expanded lobby and a “state of the art production area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.