Halfway Schools will host an alumni banquet Saturday, April 11, at the high school.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the banquet begins at 6:30.
The cost of the meal is $15 paid at the door.
Members of the classes of 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000 and 2010 will be honored. Everyone is invited.
To RSVP, call the high school at 445-2215.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.