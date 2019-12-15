University of Missouri Extension will host a calving clinic in Mt. Vernon at University of Missouri Southwest Research Center on Tuesday, Jan.14 Choose a morning (9 am-noon) or afternoon (2-5 pm) session to participate.
An extension release said this hands-on program is an opportunity for producers to learn how to determine calf presentations, difficult birth assistance techniques and after care.
University of Missouri Livestock Specialists Reagan Bluel, Eldon Cole, Dr. Scott Poock, Elizabeth Picking and Ted Probert will lead demonstrations on assisting difficult births, tubing and after-care of the newborn calf and mother.
The fee is $45 per person. Preregistration is required by Tuesday, Jan. 7, no day of registration. Space is limited so register early. Call 682-3579 for more information or register online at extension2.missouri.edu/events/calving-clinic.
