Happy, healthy holiday

In a series of social media posts this week, the Polk County Health Center has offered the following tips as local residents prepare to navigate yet another holiday during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wear a mask.
Stay 6 feet away from those who don’t live with you.
Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces.
Wash your hands often.
Get a flu shot as soon as possible.
For those attending celebrations, the health center said virtual celebrations are safest.
The center recommends discussing expectations beforehand for in-person celebrations, bringing your own food and drinks, wearing a mask indoors and outdoors, avoiding shouting and singing and staying home if you are sick.
It’s OK to decide to stay home this year, the post stated.
For those hosting holiday celebrations, it’s important to set and communicate expectations early and limit the number of guests, the post stated.
Hosts should have a small outdoor gathering, provide extra masks, clean and disinfect often during the gathering, provide hand washing options and keep background music low so guests won’t need to shout.
It’s OK to decide not to have the gathering, the post stated.
Finally, the health center said in addition to bringing their own food and drinks, people should avoid going in and out of areas where food is prepared or served, use single serve and disposable options and use a touchless garbage can.
