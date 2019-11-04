Harvest Assembly in Fair Play will host its 10th anniversary craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11.
The Harvest Holiday House will feature several vendors, as well as indoor breakfast and lunch. This year’s event will also include a silent auction, Italian sodas and hot drinks.
Proceeds from the event go to missionaries the church supports.
Harvest Assembly is at 329 E. Hwy. 32, Fair Play.
