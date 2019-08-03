Hashed out

Voices from the public hearing

City leaders provided the following commentary as they spoke with Bolivar’s planning and zoning commission in its Thursday, June 20, public hearing.

Alderman, local businessman and developer Thane Kifer: I just wanted to come tonight and support the 500-foot determination. I think as it relates to the retail facilities, a lot of our laws that come out of Jeff City think about Kansas City and St. Louis and don’t necessarily think about the demographics of smaller communities, and that’s what we have to look at and tailor here.

Those of you who are aldermen and those of you who are not, I would like to remind you of the past panhandling ordinance in Bolivar. It was one of the more restrictive panhandling ordinances, and the American Civil Liberties Union basically said, ‘That’s too restrictive, and we will sue you and you will incur attorney’s fees unless you make this change.’

I think that if we create a boundary that is so restrictive it’s almost excluding that we might face, not necessarily from the American Civil Liberties Union, but we might face litigation that tests the 1000-foot in our small community with as many obstacles that we have in its determination.

Polk County Economic Development Alliance Director Gail Noggle: This is on the radar in a big way. I’m dealing right now with two locations. One is in the county. The other would be a potential site within the city limits. …

In this particular case, one would be locating their manufacturing and their cultivation in the county with the actual dispensary in Kansas City and Springfield. ...

The other project I’m working on would be an outdoor facility, 50,000-square-foot under roof. Has not gotten into details yet on whether or not a dispensary component would be available. ... The job creation is something that’s probably going to be pretty substantial, as well. One of these projects is going to be employing 70 to 80 full-time people. … This could create some great jobs, (but there are) a lot of unknowns, as you well know.

Bolivar Police Chief Mark Webb: I am the police chief, and we are the police department for the marijuana users, as well as for the people who are against it. We have to enforce the rules and the laws that are set by the state, and the city council and the ordinances they pass.

I see both sides of it. I have some concerns about resources allocated for protecting the people and things that have happened in some of the other locations that have legalized throughout America. …

Diversion means your medical marijuana gets to the point your markets are saturated … It ends up in the illicit drug market.The potency of the current marijuana is significantly increased. It’s more potent than it’s ever been. ...

The marijuana reporting systems are inadequate at best across the state. Every state does it different.

Accidents increased, and diversion is a concern with a limited police force.

Will (the dispensaries) be a focus of some crime? Very likely, but we’ll still respond.