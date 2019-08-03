Bolivar’s planning and zoning commission and board of aldermen have successfully thinned out the regulatory weeds, settling on medical marijuana zoning requirements following a public hearing and pair of board of aldermen meetings last month.
In its Tuesday, July 9, meeting, the board voted 6-0-2 to approve the planning and zoning commission’s proposed regulations for medical marijuana dispensaries, cultivation and manufacturing within city limits, brought about by the passage of Amendment 2 in November’s election.
Aldermen Ethel Mae Tennis, Steve Skopec, Justin Ballard, Michael Ryan, Steve Sagaser and Alexis Neal voted in favor of the document, while aldermen Thane Kifer and Charles Keith abstained.
While state regulations, made public at the beginning of June, are stringent, they leave some room for interpretation among individual municipalities.
Hashed out in great detail among the city’s planning and zoning commission over the past several months — and most recently at a June 13 meeting and June 20 public hearing — Bolivar’s Planning and Zoning Director Sydney Allen touched on the highlights of that decision-making process in the July 9 board meeting.
“The state passed down regulations as a suggestion for communities but gave communities the ability to make changes that would better fit those communities,” she said. “After our discussions at the planning and zoning level, we’ve come up with a good set of regulations that will be appropriate for the City of Bolivar and allow for these types of businesses to apply to locate here.”
The city’s regulations cover three types of businesses — dispensing, cultivating and manufacturing of marijuana.
The buffers between those businesses and others was a major area of discussion. While the state requires 1,000-foot buffers for all facilities, Bolivar’s board approved a 500-foot buffer for marijuana dispensaries and a 1,000-buffer for marijuana manufacturing and cultivating from schools, daycares and churches.
“When we looked at the map that buffered 1,000 feet around those facilities, it pretty much knocked out any available commercial property in city limits,” Allen said. “In the state regulation, it mentions you cannot make it unduly burdensome for these folks to come in and try to locate here. So we thought by putting this buffer in that would eliminate all of our available property, then we could be opening ourselves up for some pretty significant lawsuits from people saying, ‘Hey, we want to locate here but there’s nowhere for us to go.’”
Allen said the buffer will be measured from property lines, or “500 feet from any point on any property line” for dispensaries, as opposed to by right of way or “as the crow flies.”
Neal, who also serves as the planning and zoning commission chair, said the group considered other buffers the city applies when making the move toward 500-foot zones.
“We allow liquor stores within 300 feet of churches, schools, daycares, and pharmacies, where other substances are potentially open for being abused, there is no buffer,” she said. “So you can put a pharmacy right next to a school, a daycare or a church.”
Because of services held on campus, Neal added that Southwest Baptist University’s chapel is considered a church under the buffer regulations.
Second vote
In a second vote on the regulations in the Tuesday, July 23, meeting, the board approved an amended version of the regulations — which removed requirements for ventilation of facilities beyond the state statute — with a contested 7-1 vote.
Tennis, Skopec, Ballard, Ryan, Sagaser, Neal and Kifer voted to approve the regulations, while Keith cast the lone dissenting vote.
An indication of his opposition, Keith asked Allen in the June 9 meeting what would happen if the board declined to pass medical marijuana regulations.
“What’s the difference if we vote no? Say, ‘Forget it? We don’t want to do this?’” he asked.
City Attorney Don Brown said the city had to pass a zoning regulation “in order for anybody to locate in town.”
“A failure to have one will open us up for litigation for unduly burdening someone who wants to open one up here,” he added.
Read more about the July 9 and July 23 board of aldermen meetings in the complete session packets online at BolivarMoNews.com.
