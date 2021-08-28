The Polk County Health Center announced an additional COVID-19 related death in the county this week.
According to a post on social media, the person was over the age of 85 and “was fully vaccinated.”
“PCHC would like to extend our condolences to the family and friends of a Polk County resident who recently passed due to COVID-19,” the post stated.
The new death brings the county’s total death toll for the entire pandemic to at least 52.
The Polk County Health Center reported 4,752 total cases as of press time Friday, with the county’s total active cases at 88. Currently, 235 Polk County residents are quarantined.
On Friday, Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar reported 10 COVID-19 inpatients.
Polk County’s vaccination rate remains at 32.2% for those fully vaccinated, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard on Friday. The dashboard reports 37.3% have initiated vaccination.
Statewide, 44.6% of Missourians are fully vaccinated as of Friday, per the dashboard.
Those rates are in contrast to the 51.9% of Americans reported as fully vaccinated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control as of Friday.
