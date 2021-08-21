This week, the Polk County Health Center announced another four deaths related to COVID-19.
In a post on social media, the center said three of the people who died were over the age of 70 and one was in their 40s.
“None of the residents were vaccinated and all had underlying health conditions,” the post stated. “PCHC staff and administration send our deepest condolences to all of their family and friends.”
The new deaths bring the county’s total deaths to 51.
While the center had previously reported 48 total deaths, “the total number of deaths only reflects three additions due to a calculation error recently found when verifying information,” the post stated.
The Polk County Health Center reported 4,682 total cases Friday, with the county’s total active cases at 87. Currently, 276 Polk County residents are quarantined.
On Friday, Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar reported 14 COVID-19 inpatients.
Polk County’s vaccination rate remains at 31.2% for those fully vaccinated, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard on Friday. The dashboard reports 36.7% have initiated vaccination.
Statewide, 43.7% of Missourians are fully vaccinated as of Friday, per the dashboard.
Those rates are in contrast to the 51.1% of Americans reported as fully vaccinated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control as of Friday.
The health center continues to offer walk-in vaccinations daily for people 12 and older.
Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available at the Polk County Health Center Monday through Friday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m.
“In addition to our walk-in clinics, we also began providing curbside vaccinations,” community educator Carol Bookhout previously said. “Our nursing staff will come to the car to complete paperwork and give the vaccination.”
She said the curbside service applies to both COVID-19 and back-to-school vaccinations.
The health center is also available for onsite vaccination clinics.
“We are willing to come to events, meetings, businesses, etc. to make it easy for those who are thinking about getting the vaccine to receive one,” the center said via social media.
For more information, call the center at 326-7250.
