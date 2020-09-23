Health center announces new deaths

The Polk County Health Center has announced recent deaths related to the COVID-19 virus.
“It is with great sadness that we report two additional deaths in Polk County,” the health center posted on social media. “Both residents were over the age of 65.”
The news comes as the county continues to see the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 climb.
Over the past seven days, the county has added nearly 100 cases, up to 617 on Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 519 cases on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Active cases soared over 100, reaching 123 as of Tuesday morning.
As previously reported in the BH-FP, the health center has noted a 21-day case cycle since the beginning of virus activity in Polk County, according to community educator and public information officer Carol Bookhout.
In this cycle, Bookhout said the first seven days includes high risk exposures and is followed by a week of increased case count.
Finally, the cycle “wraps up with a week of outcomes, including hospitalizations and possible deaths,” she said.
Bookhout said the county’s current situation is “tricky,” because Labor Day weekend fell in the middle of a 21-day cycle.
“So, I’d say we are in the tail end of one cycle, hence the increase in hospitalizations and deaths, and in the middle of another, evidenced by the increase of cases,” she said.
Bookhout said as gatherings of people continue, “the virus continues to look for healthy people to infect.”
“When we mix infectious people, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic, with healthy people, we are going to see a rise in case count,” she said.
The county will see an ebb and flow of active cases and outcomes in the months ahead as school activity, holidays, community group meetings and social gatherings continue in the county, Bookhout said.
“Our goal is to slow the spread as much as possible while people go about their daily lives,” she said.
CMH utilizes new dashboard
As the virus continues to impact the county, the Citizens Memorial Healthcare Foundation, which runs three skilled nursing and residential care facilities in Polk County, has instituted a new way to communicate with the loved ones of those residing in its care.
The community can acces CMH’s new Long-term Care Dashboard at citizensmemorial.com/covid-19/long-term-care-dashboard.html.
The dashboard relates COVID-19 information for one facility in Greene County, two in Cedar and three in Polk — Butterfield Residential Care Center, Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility and Parkview Health Care Facility.
According to the dashboard, Butterfield and Parkview did not have any current positive cases of COVID-19 as of press time Tuesday. However, CMHCF had been hit particularly hard.
The dashboard said there were 15 active COVID-19 cases among employees and 30 among residents at CMHCF.
“We moved to the long-term care dashboard as an easier way for people to stay up to date with all the changes,” CMH marketing director Tamera Heitz-Peek said.
She said while the organization was originally posting updates to social media pages, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services established new testing guidelines in early September, making it necessary for skilled nursing facilities to conduct more testing depending on the county prevalence risk rate and whether employees or residents were symptomatic or tested positive.
Currently, facilities in Greene and Polk counties must test employees twice a week because of prevalence risk rates, Heitz-Peek said.
“That is a lot of messages for six facilities and really too many messages for social media and news releases,” she said.
In Polk County, she said Butterfield, a residential care facility, does not follow the same rules as Parkview and CMHCF, which are skilled nursing facilities.
“But, we will do weekly employee testing as a precautionary measure to help us monitor for any signs of COVID-19,” she said. “We’ve received good feedback from people that the dashboard was helpful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.