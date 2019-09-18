One hundred-pound stretchers, heavy wooden logs and 5-gallon water jugs — Bolivar High School Air Force JROTC students carried them all Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Ozark Raider Fitness Crucible at Ozark High School.
More than a month of hard work for the school’s 25 competitors came together as two Liberator teams placed among the meet’s top finishers, said Maj. Roger Robinson, a senior aerospace instructor at Bolivar who also leads the ROTC program.
“It was a pretty long day,” Robinson said. “They were all pretty whooped by the end of it.”
The contest consisted of a series of challenges, including a 5K, other running and weight-carrying events and an obstacle course, to be competed by five-person teams.
For instance, Robinson said one event involved moving a pile of 32 cinder blocks. Another required moving a 100-pound stretcher.
Bolivar had five teams at the meet, he said. It’s competed there in the past, he said, and will target other meets this year, too.
The boys group of seniors Isaac Anthony, Jameson Appleby, Mason Broadway and Gabriel Polly and junior Kirtis Kuhn earned fifth out of 30 teams at the meet, while Bolivar’s girls group of sophomores Abigail Lamke, Breanna Price and Ashley Wade and junior Brittney Sartin and freshman Clarissa Ackles placed third in five of the eight events. There were five girls teams at the meet.
Sartin is a team leader, Robinson said.
“She’s really a motivator for everyone,” he added.
Bolivar JROTC has about 30 girls total, he said, including many that play on sports teams.
Robinson said Bolivar held its own against groups from significantly larger schools, including Ozark, Blue Springs South and Lee’s Summit West.
“Our team drew from a corps of 80,” Robinson said. “Our guys taking fifth out of 30 teams isn’t too bad. We were really pleased with that.”
The 25 that chose to compete are representative of diverse corps, he said. While some JROTC members sought out the raider meet, others prefer drill-style meets or marksmanship competitions. Others would rather shoot off rockets, he said.
“My intention was to get as much participation as possible,” he said. “If they were willing to compete and were willing to put the time in at practice, then they got the chance to compete. They all came together, and they’re really pretty bonded now.”
Robinson said several members of the top boys team practiced together through the summer. As upperclassmen, they’ve been leaders for the program, he said.
“They’re the motivators,” he said. “If we go out and run 3 miles, they’ll come back and motivate the ones who haven’t finished yet. They’ll run the extra mile to go out and help bring in somebody that’s behind them.”
