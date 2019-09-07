A Citizens Memorial Hospital paramedic and Bolivar City Fire Department firefighter wheel a stretcher into Miles for Smiles dental clinic after responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle near the intersection of East Broadway Street and North Springfield Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6.
As of press time, a Bolivar Police Department crash report was not yet available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.