Help on wheels

Two weeks ago, the future rolled into Bolivar on four wheels.
Polk County Central Dispatch’s mobile command unit, a hulking, high-tech Freightliner diesel rig outfitted onboard with a dispatch center and meeting room won’t easily be mistaken for other vehicles out on the road.
The truck can be parked on scene at a large-scale emergency to handle radio operations and act as a meeting area for those planning a response, dispatch director Sarah Newell told the BH-FP during a tour of the unit Wednesday, July 31.
According to August 2018 meeting minutes, the board unanimously approved a motion by Kermit Hargis to allow Newell to begin negotiations to purchase the vehicle for no more than $250,000. Board members Steve Bruce, Denzil Roberts, Brent Watkins, Mark Stanek, Dan Melilli and Hargis were present for the meeting.
After negotiations, Polk County Central Dispatch paid $240,000 out of its contingency account for the truck, according to its September 2018 minutes.
Over the last few weeks, the vehicle was outfitted with radios and other technology in Springfield before being driven back into Bolivar for duty at an active shooter training drill at Bolivar Primary School July 24, Newell said.
The dry run went well, she added.
“We’re really proud of it,” Newell said
From stem to stern
Up front, an 8.3-liter diesel engine powers a square white body. Driver and passenger seats sit behind a wide front windshield with extended side mirrors.
There’s no rearview mirror, but the driver can make use of a backup camera.
“The less you have to back up the better,” joked Central Polk County Fire Protection District Fire Chief Robert Dickson, who also manages IT for the dispatch center.
Anyone who operates the unit will have to undergo special training, Newell said.
Guided by a dash-mounted GPS unit, the driver and passenger have access to radio communications and can also operate the lights and sirens en route to a scene.
In spite of all the technology around them, the vehicle’s driver- and passenger-side windows are manual.
Up a step and behind the front cab, the conference room offers a square table and rolling chairs secured by bungee cords.
Dickson pointed out that a curtain pulls down between the cab and conference room for privacy.
“Otherwise, that’s a clear view of what’s happening in here,” he said.
Like an RV, the conference room extends out on the drivers side to make more room at the table for response planning.
“This is for your police chiefs,” Newell said. “If it was a county thing, the sheriff would be here, along with somebody from EMS and fire. Any of the key figures in a big incident would be sitting at this table.”
Two TV screens show the scene outside fed from a periscoping camera on the roof with 360 degrees of rotation and the ability to zoom in on a license plate 100 yards away. Dickson can operate the camera with a control panel on the conference table.
The screens can also display television and internet feeds, including maps and aerial data and can be operated from a corner workstation.
“In a school shooter type situation, we have access to school cameras,” Newell said. “We can actually pull the cameras up and see what’s going on inside.”
Chairs line the walls, so space doesn’t limit the number of agencies that can be included in the planning talks.
“If other counties were to come in and assist us, we could bring them in,” Newell said.
Closer to the back, a hallway leads past the unit’s bathroom, a small sink and a microwave to its radio, internet and power grid.
Crews have ensured the unit will always have internet access through a series of backups, Dickson said.
The unit is powered by a generator, he added. In the event of an extended stay, the truck engine can be shut off with the unit powered by its generator. Outriggers extend from below the unit to stabilize it for long-term jobs.
“Essentially, this side of it can shut off and everything here stands alone,” Dickson said referring to the unit’s back half.
At the end of the hallway, a set of dispatcher work stations with brightly lit monitors sit in front of strapped down rolling chairs.
This is part of where the unit’s dual purposes come in, Newell said.
On one hand, responding to a large-scale incident --- like a substantial fire, tornado or search and rescue operation --- in the mobile unit takes strain off the dispatch center, which would still have a county’s load of emergencies to handle.
“It doesn’t just stop because we’ve got something big going on,” Newell said.
On the other hand, the mobile unit can act as a second dispatch center if the main building on South Lillian Avenue becomes damaged, she said. The changeover could be made with just a call to AT&T, which would route 911 calls to the mobile unit.
“If we had to evacuate that building, we could come in here and be fully operational in here,” she said.
Shopping around
The need for a secondary dispatch location was part of the allure of the mobile unit, Newell said.
When staff and board members began considering their options several years ago, they actually considered a second dispatch center instead.
According to previous BH-FP coverage of the board’s May 2017 meeting, board members heard a report on mobile dispatch stations, called “BOB boxes,” which would act as a backup to keep the dispatch operation up and running in the event of a disaster that wiped out the permanent location.
At the time of that meeting, a total cost of $88,000 would have been required for the two boxes necessary.
At the board’s April 2017 meeting, then-member Kermit Hargis asked the board to form a continuity of operation plan in the event dispatch needs to change locations in a disaster. He suggested they look into a mobile RV unit, according to previous BH-FP coverage.
"This is something that deserves a priority," Hargis said at the time. "… This is the most important thing in a disaster — keeping this center up and running."
Newell said Wednesday the board discussed that issue.
“The question was, what if we have to evacuate dispatch? What if something happens and we have to leave in a hurry? What are we going to do? There was a big need for a backup,” she said. “We’d need to have somewhere else to go in the county and not skip a beat.”
The idea didn’t seem financially feasible, though, she said. The center would have to rent and outfit a secondary location with radios and a radio tower. In the end, she said, it would have cost as much or more than the mobile unit.
Newell said that a few years ago, after a series of talks, the board took a vote and resolved to pursue the purchase of a mobile unit. She said she started looking around then at what sorts of vehicles the center could purchase.
“One we found was a mobile classroom,” she said. “It was cheaper, but it would have cost way more to convert in the end. We passed on several.”
One, though, caught their eye, Newell said.
Meeting minutes from the board’s Aug. 14 state that Newell, Dickson and board member Dan Melilli looked over a vehicle housed at a fire station in Benton County, Arkansas. The vehicle had served as a mobile dispatch center before and only had 7,592 miles on the odometer.
“They had several of these, and they decided that they wanted money to go toward a different project,” Newell said.
Benton County had purchased the vehicle for about $500,000, she said. They spent about $2 million to outfit it, Dickson added. Newell said the stars aligned for the center to make the purchase.
“This really is the exact setup we wanted,” Newell said. “We wouldn’t have built it any different.
After initially approving the purchase in August, an update in the board’s September minutes said Newell had been able to negotiate the price from $250,000 to $240,000, and several different pieces of equipment would be left in the vehicle for Polk County to use. Minutes from the board’s October meeting state that Benton County had agreed to bring the vehicle to Polk County, along with a team to train local staff on how to operate it.
“They were great to deal with,” she said. “They gave us all the manuals and left a lot of equipment in here, and we still talk to them.”
A check from the center’s contingency fund was made out for $240,000, according to the minutes.
Purchasing the unit as a dispatch center has its advantages, Newell said. Some other mobile units across the state have been bought through grants, meaning state or federal agencies can request assistance with regional disasters.
While Newell said Polk County Central Dispatch will help where it can, “Polk County comes first.”
Since the purchase, Newell said the center has had to spend another $112,000 to outfit the vehicle with radios and other technology. Newell said the board hadn’t been required to vote on the work.
“There was no vote taken, as we used our radio vendor that we use for all of our other work to do the work on the Comm vehicle,” Newell told the BH-FP via email.
There’s still some work to be done in adding a computer console to the conference room, she said. The center will also see recurring phone and internet bills, she said. Another regular cost could be rent, she said.
Dispatch staff is considering renting an indoor parking spot for the unit to keep it out of inclement weather and damaging UV rays. Renting a space would incur another regular cost until the dispatch center is able to complete a long-term dream of a dispatch building. It acquired land in June 2017 for a new building near Killingsworth Avenue and Mo. 32 for $180,000, according to previous BH-FP coverage.
Newell said, ideally, the new building would include indoor parking for the unit and be rated to withstand storm damage to protect the unit.
In the meantime, she said the center makes sure the mobile unit isn’t near Lillian Avenue when severe storms threaten the area.
“For now, if there is a tornado tracking this area, we’ll move somewhere else because if this area got hit bad, then we’d have both of them go down,” she said.
In operation
While Newell still points out things that can be added, the mobile center rolled to its first big job — an active shooter drill — July 24. While an actor portrayed a shooter on a rampage inside Bolivar Primary School, and first responders worked to stop him and help those injured, dispatchers inside the mobile unit kept a close watch on the situation.
It’s one of several times Newell can recall the need for better communication resources in the county.
Thinking back even further, Newell brought up a series of wildfires in August 2012 estimated to have burned more than 1,000 acres in Polk County.
With units coming in from all over the region to assist, Newell said dispatchers were overwhelmed with radio traffic. In the end, responders struggled to contact each other.
“It was at that point that I was like, OK, we need to do something,” she said.
The center’s mobile unit can take that stress away from dispatchers, she said. It can also patch together responders from different areas to eliminate communication issues like those experienced during the fires.
Despite those benefits, few counties and dispatch centers have mobile units, she said, describing Polk County Central Dispatch as “blessed” to be able to make the purchase.
Asked if there was a need in all counties for similar units, Newell said she felt like there would be in the future.
“Talk to any dispatch centers that have had a big incident or something happen,” she said. “If this (mobile unit) would have helped or would have been beneficial, I’m 99% sure everyone would say, ‘Yes, we could have used that.’”
The E-911 board meets in the conference room of the Central Dispatch Center at 1705 S. Lillian Ave., Bolivar. Meeting notices are posted online at polkco911.com. Board members include Steven Bruce, Dan Melilli, Jeff Miller, Brent Watkins, Denzil Roberts, Clay Meyer and Ken Witt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.